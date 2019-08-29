Doncaster RLFC: Pete Green granted testimonial by RFL
Dons stalwart Pete Green has been granted a three-month testimonial by the RFL.
Green made more than 250 appearances for Doncaster during two spells with the club spanning ten seasons, scoring 60 tries in the process.
He also enjoyed a successful spell with Sheffield Eagles.
Green took temporary charge of the Dons ahead of Richard Horne’s appointment in 2017 and was subsequently named as assistant head coach following Horne’s arrival.
“It’s a big thank you from me to Carl Hall for applying for it, it’s not something I’ve pushed myself as I feel lucky to play as many games as I did,” Green told Dons’ official website.
“I had some great times in my career at Doncaster and Sheffield and I owe a lot to both clubs for what they did for me.
“You get rewarded by playing and I had a career which I got plenty out of, so it is nice to be recognised now I’ve finished playing.”
Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: “As soon as Pete came back to the club I spoke to him about getting the testimonial sorted for him so it’s great to finally get it over the line.
“Everyone knows how much the Green family have done for the club and Pete has had a great career with ourselves and Sheffield.
“I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of this, we’ve submitted things quietly and I was emotional telling Pete about it because he’s not the type of person to make a fuss.
“I’m sure the fans who have watched him over the years will get out there and support him over the three months and we will announce in due course when it will start and finish.”