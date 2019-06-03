Doncaster RLFC: Pete Green delivers his verdict on 'confidence-boosting' 1895 Cup win over Oldham

Doncaster RLFC booked their place in the quarter-finals of the inaugural AB Sundecks 1895 Cup with a 24-12 win over Oldham at the Vestacare Stadium.

“It was a good result for us and should give the players confidence going into the league game against Oldham at the Keepmoat this weekend,” said Dons No 2 Pete Green.

The Dons got well on top in the second half after the two sides had found themselves locked at 6-6 at the end of the first and scored three unanswered tries to lead 24-6 at one stage.

“We were more clinical in the second half than we had been in the first half when we didn’t control the ball well at times as well as not always finishing our sets well,” said Green.

“We were always confident that we’d win the game when we went 18-6 up midway through the second half because you could see the confidence building in our defence.

“We had defended three or four back-to-back sets on our own line prior to Watson Boas turning defence into attack to give us the lead again.

“As I say, the result will hopefully boost the players confidence going into the league game because we’ve had a few bad losses this season.

“But we know it will be a different game because they were without several players including their two regular second-rowers. I think both teams had an eye on next week and that was reflected in the selections.

“Obviously we wanted to win both games but if we had been forced to settle for one it would have been the league game because of the position that we find ourselves in.”

With leading try-scorer Connor Bower, expected to be back on Sunday, missing the game the Dons drafted in Hull FC centre Cameron Scott for the first time this season.

“It was great to have him back in the side,” said Green. “He’s a very professional player. He didn’t get much opportunity to shine with the ball but he was solid in defence along with his winger Sam Doherty.”