Doncaster RLFC 'never in the game' in defeat to well-fancied Featherstone

Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne did not try and sugarcoat the 22-4 defeat at Featherstone on the opening day of the 2025 Betfred Championship season.

Although his side could hardly have had a tougher start to the campaign, Horne was still disappointed with key aspects of their performance.

“We’ve played Bradford in the Challenge Cup and Featherstone today, two of the sides I expect to be challenging for a top two spot and we now know where we are and that we are a little bit behind them both at this moment in time,” said Horne.

“They out-worked us today and we were never in the game really. They controlled the game and we were constantly coming out of yardage from our own 20 and to only have one good ball set in the first half and zero in the second is disappointing.

“I thought we started the game poorly. All week we had banged on about energy and committing three men to the ruck because they’ve got some big boys and they are hard to defend down the middle.

“They came at us at 100mph whereas I don’t think we did when we had the ball and we couldn’t generate any ruck tempo on the back of that.

“We got messages out on to the field but we still didn’t see a change, which was disappointing. Having said that our bench changes got us more into the game. I thought Pauli and Brad Knowles gave us a bit more when they came on.

“We came in 10-0 down and we spoke about needing to score first and I believe had we done that then it would have been a game. But they got it and I just felt that in those conditions it was going to be hard to pull that back.

“Especially with the way we looked and our energy levels; we were hanging in there for long periods.

“We defended well but they ground us down. They had a 90 per cent completion rate and they only gave us one penalty so fair play to them. I thought they played really well and you could see where the money has been spent.”

“Although disappointed, it is only round one and we are not panicking,” added Horne, who noted the efforts of such as Edene Gebbie, Jacob Jones and Ben Johnston. “

“We know we’ve got some work to do in some areas which we’ll be addressing in the build-up to the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup tie at Sheffield Eagles on Sunday week.”