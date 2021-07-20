Doncaster RLFC match postponed due to Covid with 'more than seven' Dons players isolating

Doncaster RLFC. Photo: Rob Terrace

The club has not revealed how many players have tested positive for Covid-19 but said in a statement that more than seven players are now isolating as a result of positive tests or being identified as close contacts.

Doncaster lie third in the League One table at roughly the halfway stage of the regular season behind leaders Barrow Raiders and Workington Town.

They drew 16-16 at lowly London Skolars last weekend.

This Sunday’s game had been moved to Castleford Tigers’ Mend-A-Hose Jungle to give staff more time to prepare the Keepmoat Stadium for a busy schedule of fixtures in August.

“The Dons' Betfred League 1 game against North Wales Crusaders scheduled for July 25 has been postponed under the Covid fixture protocols,” said the club in a statement.

“Rochdale's fixture against Workington Town on the same day has also been called off, with the Dons and the Hornets each having more than seven of their top 25 players required to isolate either following positive Covid tests or as close contacts, which allows them to postpone a fixture under the protocols.