Doncaster RLFC learn fixture fate as Cornwall, Swinton and Oldham enter League One

Doncaster will start the 2022 season against Midlands Hurricanes. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

The Hurricanes – formerly Coventry Bears – will travel to the Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday, March 27.

Doncaster, who were beaten in last season’s play-off final by Workington Town, will also end the regular season on home soil against London Skolars on Sunday, September 4.

Keighley is the first away trip on April 3, followed by home clashes with newly-relegated Swinton Lions on April 10 and newly-formed Cornwall on April 17.

Richard Horne’s men will make the long journey to Penryn RFU to face Cornwall on July 10 in the midst of an eight-week period without a home game due to the annual pitch renovation work at the Keepmoat.

A run of four consecutive away games will see them tackle North Wales on June 25, Swinton on July 3, Cornwall and newly-relegated Oldham on July 17.

The Dons finished last season in fifth place before play-off wins over Hunslet, North Wales and Keighley.