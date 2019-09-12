Doncaster RLFC: Kyle Kesik and Rangi Chase both set to reach landmark in Newcastle Thunder play-off clash
Former Doncaster RLFC skipper Kyle Kesik and recent signing Rangi Chase are both set to make their 250th career appearances in Sunday’s Betfred League One play-off tie against Newcastle at Kingston Park.
Kesik joined the Dons from Sheffield Eagles, for whom he made one appearance, in 2009 and has made 248 appearances for the club.
Chase has played just six games for the South Yorkshire side having previously played most of his rugby in the Super League or Australia’s NRL. He also boasts 12 England caps.
The half-back, who recently signed a one-year deal, joined the Dons on a short-term contract in mid-season after serving a two-year drugs ban and made his debut back in July.
“It was always going to take Rangi time to get back to his best after such a long lay-off but he has been getting better every week and was attracting the interest of other clubs so we were delighted when he agreed to stay,” said assistant coach Pete Green.
“He’s settled in well and he’s moved to live in the town and we are hoping he is going to play a big part in bringing success to the club whatever division we are playing in next season.”
Chase is one of a number of the current squad to have agreed a new deal – though no details have so far been made public.
They have also been talking to players at other clubs they have targeted.
Head coach Richard Horne says that the club will be operating with a bigger squad next season with much less reliance on the dual-registration arrangement with Super League Hull FC.
Horne said the Black & Whites would still provide cover when necessary but that their focus would be on developing younger players in the restructured Reserve League rather than loaning them out.