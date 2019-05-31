Doncaster RLFC: Jordan Howden keen to build momentum in 1895 Cup clash at Oldham

Doncaster RLFC half-back Jordan Howden has been handed a different role in the team since the arrival of Papua New Guinea star Watson Boas.

Howden again played at full-back in Sunday’s 54-0 Betfred League One win over West Wales Raiders with loan signing Boas playing at stand-off.

With Boas, who joined the Dons on a season-long loan from Championship side Featherstone Rovers last month impressing head coach Richard Horne at stand-off, Howden is likely to remain at full-back in the immediate future.

“It’s not a problem playing full-back as I played there earlier in my career,” said Howden this week.

“There is obviously a lot more running involved than at stand-off and more ground to cover but I enjoy playing there.

“Playing at full-back is also about getting the numbers right in defence and bossing the middles (forwards) about to get them in the right position when we are defending.”

The Dons turn their attention to the1895 Cup this weekend and their all League One second round tie at Oldham at the Vestacare Stadium.

“Oldham beat league leaders Whitehaven in the last round and are a strong team playing with a lot of confidence at the moment as was highlighted by their big win at Keighley at the weekend,” said Howden.

“It’s not the best of grounds but I just think we’ve got to go there and try and take it to them from the off. If everyone plays to their ability then I’m confident that we’ll come out on top.

“I know it’s been said that the league is our top priority, which it is, but we also want to do well in every game we play and build momentum.

“We also play Oldham in the league at home the following week and whoever wins on Sunday will obviously fancy their chances in that one.”