Doncaster RLFC: Dons looking to taste derby success in penultimate home clash of season

Luke Briscoe's try was a rare highlight in last weekend's loss to Bradford. Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com.

Doncaster RLFC will be bidding to bounce back from successive defeats when they entertain Halifax on Sunday in their penultimate home game in this season’s Betfred Championship (3pm).

"It was a disappointing result for us against Bradford after being the better side for much of the game in another game where we raised our level playing against one of the top teams," said head coach Richard Horne, whose side have seen their play-off hopes take a massive hit of late and who could still find themselves dragged into the relegation battle such is the closeness of the league this season.

“Unlike last season in League One, games come thick and fast at this level and you can’t dwell on what happened last week; you’ve got to focus on the game coming up. The next month is a really big period for us because we are playing several sides who are in and around us and we’ve spoken about what we need to do.”

The Dons were well-beaten in a game they were expected to win when they faced Halifax at The Shay earlier in the season.

“It was another game when we didn’t show the best of ourselves so Sunday’s game is an opportunity for us to do that,” said Horne.

“In contrast to how we played, they played really well on the day. They shipped the ball about well and their running half-backs caught us out on a couple of occasions with their ‘show and go’ and that’s something we’ve talked about in training this week.

“Despite where they are in the table, Halifax are a quality team when everything clicks. They are certainly a better side than their league position suggests but they had a lot of injury problems the start of the season.

“They’ve got a lot of their players back, though they are probably still not firing on all cylinders every week, and were well beaten by (league leaders) Wakefield at the weekend. If we apply ourselves as we did against Bradford, and smarten up our last-plays and execute when we have the opportunities, then we give ourselves every chance.”

Despite second-rower Alex Sutcliffe and centre Brad Hey picking up injuries during the Bradford game, Horne expects both to face Halifax, who could include former Dons forward Keelan Foster who joined West Yorkshire club after leaving the Eco-Power Stadium club recently in search of more games.

The Dons could be boosted by the return of hooker Greg Burns after several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury if he proves his fitness in training.