Doncaster RLFC could still boost play-off chances by finishing fourth
It is all to play for as Doncaster RLFC begin preparations tonight for Sunday’s final Betfred League One game of the season.
The fifth-placed Dons will travel up to Derwent Park to take on a Workington Town side a point behind them knowing that they could end the day in their current spot, pip Hunslet for fourth spot or finish sixth.
Their 48-12 win over Keighley and Hunslet’s 30-16 defeat against Town means that if they beat the Cumbrians and second-placed Oldham beat the Leeds-based club they would claim fourth spot on points difference.
“It wasn’t something we thought much about going into the Keighley game because Hunslet were four points clear of us and had a 50 odd better points difference,” said head coach Richard Horne.
“We were just looking to consolidate fifth spot as that will give us a home tie in the first round of the play-offs but obviously that has all changed following Sunday’s results.
“We’ve got a chance of finishing fourth, which would be better for our play-offs prospects, but lose on Sunday and we’d be back up there the following week.”
Horne says his charges will travel to Cumbria in good spirits following the Keighley game.
“We didn’t turn up at Oldham for probably the first time this season and we knew that we had to be good on Sunday and we were,” he said.
“We knew that we could put a big score on them if we got the little things right and I thought we did that early on and we did enough of it in the second half.
“Our middles carried the ball well and we had a threat out wide.
“Credit also to our defence. To concede only two tries, one from a kick-chase, was pleasing.”