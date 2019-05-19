Doncaster RLFC: ‘Coaching staff even more frustrated than supporters’ as automatic promotion hopes fade

Doncaster RLFC assistant boss Peter Green says that the coaching team share the frustration expressed by some disgruntled fans on social media.

Reflecting on the 22-6 defeat against second-placed London Skolars on Saturday, Green said: “We have made no secret of our ambitions and our results so far have not been what we were hoping for at the start of the season.

“It’s not always nice to read negative comments but supporters have the right to express their frustration when we lose to sides that we are expected to beat.

“No disrespect to London Skolars but they probably come into that category even though they are a much-improved side and are big and athletic and hard to break down on their narrow pitch.

“All I can say is that everyone at the club is working hard to try and build some momentum going forward, which we need to do, and that the coaching staff are even more frustrated than the supporters are.”

The Dons dropped out of the promotion play-off spots for the first time this season at the weekend and now find themselves seven points adrift of leaders Whitehaven.

“We had hoped to be challenging for top spot rather than having trying to go up via the play-offs but that is probably starting to look as though that could be slipping away,” said Green.

Reflecting on the club’s fifth league defeat in eight starts Green said: “They scored against the run of play and we created three good chances in the first half during which we had the better of the territory and possession but we couldn’t capitalise.

“Despite going in 10-6 down we always thought that we were in the game and could win it even when we needed two tries after they had scored again from a breakaway.

“But we tended to overplay at times and none of the half-backs or hookers had their best games. You need people in those positions to play well.”

He added: “The one plus point was the return of second-rower Brad England. He obviously tired and looked rusty at times, which you would expect with it being his first game of the season, but I thought he played really well.”