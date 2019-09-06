Doncaster RLFC bid to avoid return trip to Workington

Connor Bower. Photo: Rob Terrace

But Doncaster RLFC know they will be back at Derwent Park the following weekend in the new-look play-offs if they lose their final Betfred League One game of the season there on Sunday.

“If we are going to play them in the play-offs then we want it to be at the Keepmoat because we know how good we are at home,” said Connor Bower.

The strong-running centre also knows that victory could secure the Dons fourth place depending on the result of the Hunslet-Oldham clash.

“It’s certainly a must-win game for us on Sunday following Workington’s win at Hunslet,” he said. “It was a great result for them and it will have boosted their confidence ahead of this weekend.

“But we also produced a really good performance against Keighley so we’ll go up there in good spirits.”

The Dons have generally enjoyed the upper hand when tackling Town at home over the years – though they lost to them in last season’s play-off semi-final – but their record at Derwent Park is more mixed.

“It’s not the best of grounds so it’s tough for any team up there,” said Bower.

“After just losing out on promotion last year they started the season as one of the favourites but they made a mixed start – we beat them down here – and they parted company with coach Leon Pryce.

“But Chris Thorman has come in and done a good job and Sunday’s win shows they are hitting form at the right time.

“But hopefully so are we. We know our strengths and that if we move the ball about we have the threats out wide to trouble any team.

“Obviously we are disappointed not to be higher placed going into our last league game. We started the season wanting to secure the automatic promotion spot.