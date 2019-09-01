Doncaster RLFC 48 Keighley Cougars 12: Tom Halliday hat trick helps secure important win
Doncaster RLFC winged their way to victory in their must-win Betfred League One promotion clash against Keighley Cougars at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Tom Halliday celebrated his return to action after a long lay-off with a hat trick of tries and fellow winger Sam Doherty also touched down as the fifth-placed Dons posted a 48-12 win.
The Dons enjoyed the better of the opening quarter with Halliday and loose-forward Brad Foster going over for tries, one of which was goaled by scrum-half Matty Beharrell.
Former England star Rangi Chase, who produced his best performance for the club, had a hand in both their other two first half tries.
After sending centre Jason Tali over he latched on to a dropped ball and raced down the left flank before a trademark sleight of hand saw him give Halliday the chance to race in from 50 metres out.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The Dons added to their 20-0 interval lead within a couple of minutes of the restart, Watson Boas capitalising on a Keighley mistake to score near enough for Beharrell to add the extras.
Keighley also capitalised on a loose ball on 48 minutes as Billy Gaynor raced in from 30 metres out for a try converted by Benn Hardcastle.
The Dons briefly lost their earlier sparkle and didn’t add to their tally until Chase and full-back Jordan Howden, who also showed up well, combined to get Halliday in at the corner for a try which Beharrell again converted to make it 32-6.
Keighley got into double figures on 68 minutes with a converted try but the Dons finished in style with three late tries by skipper Ryan Boyle, Doherty and centre Connor Bower – two of which Howden converted.