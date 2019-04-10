Doncaster-raised Tara Moore recovers from 0-6, 0-5, 30-40 down to complete extraordinary victory

Tara Moore has completed arguably the greatest comeback in tennis history – by winning from 0-6, 0-5, 30-40 down.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Hong Kong and raised in Doncaster, was staring down the barrel of a comprehensive defeat to Jessika Ponchet at the ITF World Tour event in Sunderland.

But incredibly, from match point down, the British number nine came back to win 0-6 7-6 6-3.

She later tweeted: "never in doubt".

Moore has won nine ITF singles titles and reached the second round of Wimbledon in 2016.

She posted a career-high singles ranking of No. 145 in 2017 but injuries and a loss of form have seen her drop to No.479.