Doncaster Racecourse report: Nicky Henderson brings up double as trainer prepares battalion for Cheltenham Festival

Powerful trainer Nicky Henderson continued his preparations for the Cheltenham Festival and kept his string in rude health by bringing up a double on the card at Doncaster on Wednesday afternoon.

The Newbury-based trainer, who has big guns Constitution Hill and Jonbon primed and ready for the Festival, bagged two of the first three races on the day at Doncaster with Calymistic landing the first race and Jukebox Fury winning race three of the meeting.

Calymistic got the card off to a good start for trainer Nicky Henderson as the 2-1 shot bagged the opening class four novices’ hurdle over two miles and four furlongs (2.15), winning very comfortably indeed by seven lengths from Broderick in second, while 4-7 favourite Queen’s Wish was a further three lengths back in third.

Trainer Matt Crawlery saddled the winner in race two on the card (2.50) with Tommy Cullen, sent off a 7-4 favourite and justified that to win the two and a half mile handicap chase by four and a quarterly lengths having looked comfortable three fences from and just nudged along to pick up the first place prize money.

Henderson brought up a double on the card in race three with Jukebox Fury landing the three and a half mile handicap hurdle at odds of 5-1 in the hands of jockey James Bowen, winning by a narrow half a length distance from favourite Skin Full with the Henderson runner keeping on gamely inside the final furlong to get his nose in front and hold off the David Pipe-trained runner.

Jamesieconn landed race four on the card, another class five handicap chase, for trainer Jonathan England (3.58), rallying after a mistake at the 13th fence that almost cost him the race to get up and score by three-quarters of a length from Getthepot, who ran a mighty race at odds of 16-1 for trainers David Killahena and Graeme McPherson.

The penultimate race on the card (4.33) went the way of Imperial Jade for the Charlie Longsdon team, who defied a recent iffy run of form to score by a whopping 13 lengths in the two mile and three furlong handicap chase in class five.

Trainer’s Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerreiro picked up the victory in the final race of Doncaster’s meeting on Wednesday (5.03) with Bravethewaves, sent off a 3-1 chance and picked up the top prize in the class five handicap chase, winning by a length from the Sara Ender-trained Coolmoyne.