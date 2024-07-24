Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster hosts a summer afternoon of Flat racing on Thursday with a competitive seven-race card on offer.

Racing gets underway at 2pm with a 13-runner handicap in class five before rounding off at 5.20 with another class five handicap.

Read below to discover the latest tips for Doncaster’s card on Thursday courtesy of BoyleSports, who will be offering the latest Goodwood Festival odds later this month:

The opener (2.00) sees 13 runners head to post for the seven furlong handicap in class five for horses aged three and older. The Jack Channon-trained Brindley should be right among things here having taken his form up a level when landing a runners-up finish on his second handicap start at Newmarket. Onemorenomore looks to be the main danger, a previous course and distance winner and rallied to finish midfield at Yarmouth last time out in a hot handicap when slowly away from the traps.

Race two on the card (2.30) is a novice stakes over the seven furlong trip as the two-year-old’s take centre stage. Damysus, a hefty 460,000 Guineas purchase, makes his debut for high-profile trainer John Gosden here and is one to keep an eye on but of those with experience in the ten runner field, God Of War could be a major player having shown promise when fourth at Yarmouth on debut last time out.

Seven runners will head to the start to take on the six furlong handicap in class four (3.05) and the Mick Appleby-trained Daring Legend looks the one to beat here, arriving to Doncaster on a hat-trick after landing handicaps at Newbury and Yarmouth in his last two runs and has also escaped the clutches of the handicapper so hasn’t been penalised.

The feature race on Thursday’s card arrives at 3.40 as eight runners will tackle the Class 2 Fillies’ Novice Stakes with a prize pot of £40,000 up for grabs. Miss Cynthia, trained by Sir Mark Prescott, is likely to head off a warm favourite having finished second in a pair of handicaps and then a fine third when stepping up to the very top level - a four length thirds to the top class Trueshan in the Listed Coral Marathon.

Of her rivals, the chief threat will likely come from Lady La Fay, who is going the right way having finished second in a Carlisle handicap last time out for the Karl Burke yard, while Cabrera for the Ed Bethell team should be amongst it as well stepping up in trip after a third last time out.

Financier’s form is trending upwards and he is the selection in race five on the Doncaster card (4.15) after landing a career-best when scoring comfortably at Haydock 20 days ago, while the penultimate race on the card (4.45) can go the way of Bernadine, fifth at Lingfield just over a fortnight ago to bounce back to a bit of form.

Finally, the card comes to a close with the class five handicap over the six furlong trip at 5.20, with preference in the finally heading to the Phillip McBride-trained Fletcher’s Flight, winner of an eleven-runner Yarmouth handicap on his last spin to post a career-best victory.

Doncaster selections - Thursday

2.00 - Brindley

2.30 - God Of War

3.05 - Daring Legend

3.40 - Miss Cynthia

4.15 - Financier

4.45 - Bernadine