Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Thursday's eight-race card

There's another big day of racing at Doncaster on Thursday. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Doncaster Racecourse presents the latest of its Flat meetings on Thursday afternoon, complete with eight races, featuring a valuable St Leger qualifying novice race.

Read on for a full preview of and tips from the Doncaster card, courtesy of Sporting Life.

We start off with the two-year-olds in a nursery handicap over seven furlongs (1.25). Commander’s Intent and Senorita Vega are the only two of the six with a win under their belts, and they are on a fairly level footing in terms of the quality of their previous form. Neither are very well exposed on the soft ground we have at Doncaster today, though. Dodge City has the pedigree to suggest he will thrive on the testing ground, so could be in with a better chance than his form would suggest, but so does top-rated Commander’s Intent, who should be too good for the rest here.

Another two-year-olds’ race follows; this time a restricted novice contest over the same trip (2.00). Double Eagle, Erbil and Allegresse are the newcomers here, with the best of the exposed juveniles being Sunset On Leros, who didn’t make much of an impression on debut at Newmarket last month. The well-related pair of debutants Erbil and Allegresse look more likely to be at the front here, with the latter getting the final vote due to his trainer’s good rate of success with this age group.

Race three is the first division of a mile handicap (2.35). This is a competitive race, but two who quietly look as if they might have a chance in these conditions are Lesrico, who has come down to a tempting mark and is given three pounds by Amie Waugh, and bottom-weight Lockdown Lass, a course and distance winner who does well on ground like this and comes here on a very workable mark.

The second division follows (3.10). Topweights Flag Carrier and Ey Up Its Jazz both won their last starts, with Ey Up Its Jazz probably the most likely of the two to repeat, but Astronomica looks to have a better chance having come down to a handy mark and with good form on heavier ground than we have today. Rider George Wood is seeing plenty of success at present and could ride another winner here.

Next is the valuable mile and a half novice which qualifies the winner to run in the St Leger, provided they are a three-year-old (3.45). We only have five runners here, one of which has won before - Stem - and two of which are newcomers; Blue Martini, whose pedigree lends itself to these conditions, and Codiak, who wears blinkers for his debut. They will have to work rather hard to beat Stem, though, who won extremely well on his debut at Newbury on heavy ground last year, despite looking green at the front, and he should have the most ability here.

Race six is a seven-furlong handicap (4.20). John and Sean Quinn have a good rate of winners at this track and their representative, Red Mirage, has come down to a mark from which he ought to be able to win. Given their previous abilities shown on similar surfaces, the ones to chase him home might turn out to be bottom-weight Amayretto and Highland Olly.

A three-year-olds mile and a quarter handicap follows (4.55). Of the 11 runners, Song Brocade and One More Chrome both won their last starts, with the former looking most likely to be able to reproduce that form. Despite not having got his season off to an overly strong start, Very Muddy Waters might be a different case on today’s going, based on his sole two-year-old start on soft ground at Redcar. King Al also could be capable of running a big race if taking to the step up in trip.

Our finale is a six-furlong handicap for three-year-olds (5.30). There are a few trying new headgear here today, with John and Sean Quinn’s Ann Terry looking the most likely to make good use of her first-time blinkers. She has come down to just one pound above her last winning mark, and has been shown to like soft ground, so she could be our winner here. Dylan Cunha’s Licence To Conquer also looks to have a solid chance, staying on the same mark as when winning on soft ground at Lingfield last month.

Doncaster selections - Thursday:

1.25 - Commander’s Intent

2.00 - Allegresse

2.35 - Lockdown Lass

3.10 - Astronomica

3.45 - Stem

4.20 - Red Mirage

4.55 - Very Muddy Waters

5.30 - Ann Terry