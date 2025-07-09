Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Thursday’s eight-race card

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Doncaster Racecourse presents its latest Flat card on Thursday afternoon, consisting of eight races - five handicaps, two novices and a maiden.

The action begins with an amateur jockeys’ handicap over a mile and three quarters (1.30). Three of the eight runners won their last starts; One Million Dreams, Khangai and Cloudy Rose, with the former looking the most likely to replicate that form. Given five pounds by his rider, though, is Liberated Lad who is given a chance by the handicapper in remaining on the same mark as his last three starts and might improve.

A two-year-olds’ six-furlong maiden is next (2.00). With a well-populated field of 15, only four of which have run before, this could be anyone’s race. Of those raced, Wyle Cop brings some solid form to the table having run a good race in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, finishing 10th of 23, beaten five lengths. He is more than entitled to improve here. James Owen’s Starryfield might be worth a look, as a half-brother to Group Two winner True Valour from a stable in good form. Julie Camacho’s runner, though, will attract plenty of attention: Copperfield is a half brother to champion sprinter, Shaquille, trained by Camacho during his career too.

Next is a six-furlong novice for three to five-year-olds (2.35). Jack Channon’s Bint Mohaather is the only runner with a win under her belt, having won smartly on reappearance at Wolverhampton in June, but the form is difficult to judge at present and isn’t currently working out to be overly convincing. Nigel Tinkler’s Magic Boy might be a better option, especially as he is given five pounds by his rider.

Race four is a competitive seven-furlong handicap (3.10). The consistent Orangesandlemons will be of interest in first-time blinkers, having never finished behind second in seven career starts, usually jumping off as favourite. If the blinkers make an impact, she could end her run of ‘seconditis’. Riot should be able to go well for the in-form David O’Meara team, while Commander Of Life also looks to have a real chance here.

A seven-furlong novice for those aged three and older follows (3.45). Three newcomers are introduced; Fixated, Lordsbridge Grey and Monsieur Bondy, but it’s probably to err on the side of caution and side with an exposed contender. Both Patricia R and Khafiz won their last starts in similar fashion. Both their races were of comparable quality, but Khafiz is marginally easier to make a case for than the filly, so gets the final vote.

The sixth race is a mile and a quarter handicap (4.20). Raewald, a winner in a dead heat last time out at Lingfield, looks to be a good option under a three-pound claiming rider, while James Fanshawe can expect a good run from Salamanca City, while Lone Piper could regain last year’s winning form in newly-equipped first time cheekpieces.

The penultimate race is an extended five-furlong handicap (4.55). There is plenty of good recent form on show here amongst the 10 runners, so this is a very open affair on paper. The consistent Sergeant Mayer will likely be right there at the sharp end as usual, as should Level Up, Winged Messenger and the veteran Brian The Snail. In the hope that first time cheekpieces make the difference, though, it is Winged Messenger who could prove to be the best on the day.

Our finale is a mile handicap (5.30). Beaming Light recently completed a hat-trick and has a tough task ahead of him here, carrying a five pound penalty, while Eeetee won his last start and is wearing cheekpieces for the first time here. Onslow Gardens made a good start for Kevin Frost at Chepstow last time and could build on that today, given three pounds by Alec Voikhansky.

Doncaster selections - Thursday

1.30 - Liberated Lad

2.00 - Copperfield

2.35 - Magic Boy

3.10 - Commander Of Life

3.45 - Khafiz

4.20 - Raewald

4.55 - Winged Messenger

5.30 - Onslow Gardens