Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Sunday’s eight-race card

The Flat racing action continues at Doncaster Racecourse this weekend with a competitive eight-race card at the track on Sunday.

The meeting gets underway at 1.50pm with a division handicap in class five before coming to a close at 5.37pm when eight runners tackle the five furlong dash in class six.

Read below for a full preview of the Doncaster card on Sunday and selections for each race courtesy of Racing TV, who offer the latest Royal Ascot free bet offers ahead of the showpiece meeting next week.

The opening contest of Sunday’s card sees 12 runners head to the stalls for the seven furlong division one handicap in class five (1.50). Riot looks the way to go in the opener for the David O’Meara team, dropping down in class having struggled to make a mark in a class four contest at York last time out but these calmer waters could result in a return to form for the veteran eight-year-old runner.

Race two of the afternoon is in division two of the same discipline as the opener (2.25) and Novello Lad, third on his last start at Redcar back on May 19, is taken to go a couple of spots better for the Philip Midgley team, though will face a tough test from last time out scorer Angel Of Rain, back on the turf after landing the spoils on the all-weather at Wolverhampton when last seen back in February.

A small field of six will take on the seven furlong maiden fillies stakes at 3.00 which can go the way of the George Boughey-trained Artanis, a Showcasing filly making her debut who makes plenty of appeal on paper, though Homestrait has finished second on all three starts in her career so far so cannot be discounted going one better heading to Doncaster.

A class five novice stakes marks the midway point of the Doncaster card at 3.30 and the in-form Andrew Balding could saddle the winner here with Tarriance, who was a fine winner last time out at Beverley and should have too much class for the field here, while race five (4.05) sees Jimmy Speaking get the nod, taken to bounce back from a midfield ninth on the all-weather at Chelmsford last time around, back on turf this time and was third when last seen on this surface at Ascot on May 10.

A class six handicap over the seven furlong distance is up next at 4.35 and Sharon Curly, a fine second of 12 at Carlisle last time out, gets the vote to go a spot better at Doncaster, while the penultimate race of the afternoon (5.05) can go to Promise Time for the Nigel Tinkler yard, a last-time-out winner at Carlisle that hit the frame in two previous starts to boot, so should prove very tough to crack here.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 5.37 as a field of eight head to the stalls for the class six handicap, held over the sharp five furlongs. Preference in the finale heads the way of Novamay for trainer Michael Dods, a decent second at Catteruck just five days ago and has the cheekpieces fitted here in a bid to go one better. Step Along rates the main danger, still a maiden but was a good second last time around as well at Lingfield and should be right yup there once again.

Doncaster selections - Sunday

1.50 - Riot

2.25 - Novello Lad

3.00 - Artanis

3.30 - Tarriance

4.05 - Jimmy Speaking

4.35 - Sharon Curly

5.05 - Promise Time

5.37 - Novamay