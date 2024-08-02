Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Saturday’s six-race Flat card

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Flat racing season is very much in its second half as we tick over into August but that doesn’t mean a slow down in the action at Doncaster.

This weekend sees the course host a six-race card on Saturday, with racing getting underway at 2.15 with a Nursery contest before rounding off at 5.10 with a class six handicap.

Read below to find out the latest tips from Doncaster’s card on Saturday courtesy of BoyleSports, who will offer the latest horse racing odds throughout the season:

The opener (2.15) sees a small field of six head to the stalls for the class six Nursery contest, which is only open to two-year-old runners. Piranha Rama looks well ahead of the handicapper despite being penalised 6lb in the weights here for a win at Ffos Las four days ago, such was the comfortable nature of that success in Wales so it is very hard to go against the two-year-old at Doncaster.

Race two (2.50) is a nine-runner handicap over the five furlong sprint distance and preference here heads to Fidelius, who landed a career best when scoring at Wolverhampton last time out and is taken to defy a 7lb hike in the weights here for trainer Robert Cowell. Of his rivals, recent Thirsk winner Ingleby Archie rates as the chief threat with two wins from five starts this year.

The third race on the Doncaster card on Saturday is the class five novice stakes (3.25) over the one mile and two furlong trip with five runners set to tackle the trip. The Andrew Balding-trained Winston’s Tipple looks the one to beat, second of 13 in a Leicester novice contest on seasonal reappearance and clear of the rest of the field so should open his account here.

Nine runners will head to the start to take on race four of the afternoon (4.00) and the Jack Channon-trained Burdett holds leading claims in this seven furlong handicap in class four after a win at York in May and a good third of 13 in an Ascot handicap on his last spin. Course and distance scorer Smart Vision can have a say in proceedings too for the vastly improving Jessica Macey-trained runner.

The penultimate race on Saturday’s card (4.35) is the six furlong handicap in class five for horses aged three and older, with eight of them heading to the start. Preference in this one goes to The Ridler for trainer Richard Fahey, eased 1lb in the weights after a very fine third of nine in a Newmarket handicap a fortnight ago and should take all the beating here.

Finally, the card comes to a close with the 13-runner class six handicap over seven furlongs (5.10) and of the field, the selection in the finale is Queen’s Road Revue, who opened his account in fine style when scoring in a 12-runner Leicester handicap last time out with the blinkers added for the first time and is taken to follow-up at Doncaster.

Doncaster selections - Saturday

2.15 - Piranha Rama

2.50 - Fidelius

3.25 - Winston’s Tipple

4.00 - Burdett

4.35 - The Ridler

5.10 - Queen’s Road Revue