Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Saturday’s seven-race evening card

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The latest Summer Saturday Series meeting takes place at Doncaster Racecourse this weekend with a competitive seven-race card.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action kicks off at 5.35pm with an apprentice handicap contest over the one mile and three furlong distance before coming to a close at 8.48pm with a mile and three quarter handicap race in class four.

Read below for a full preview and selections for each race on Doncaster’s card this weekend courtesy of Racing TV, who offer the latest horse racing free bets throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s card kicks off with a class five apprentice handicap contest at 5.35, with a field of seven set for the off. L’Eagle Aid gets the nod in the opener for the Charlie Johnston team, second of 13 in an Ayr handicap when last seen seven months ago but should be grand after that break to go well once again having ended the last campaign on a roll.

Race two of the afternoon (6.07) is a novice stakes in class five and 12 runners will tackle the six furlong trip. Fast Track Harry got the better of a couple of next time out winners when landing the spoils on debut at Newbury in September and despite being unable to follow up back over this course and distance subsequently, he should be tough to beat this time around. Zubaru was second in a novice at Newmarket on his sole start as a two-year-old and should improve now at the age of three to rate the chief threat.

Thirteen runners will head to post for the class four maiden stakes, race three on the Doncaster card (6.42) and Believeinmenow looked handy on debut at Thirsk 14 days ago when second so gets the nod to go one better this time around ahead of newcomer Echoofmymind, who has plenty of appeal on paper as a half-sister to several winners over a longer distance than this.

Previous course and distance winner Rock Opera looks the way to in race four (7.15) for trainer Richard Fahey, a food second on seasonal return 17 days ago at Pontefract, while race five (7.48) can go the way of Dothan for trainer Ed Bethell, a winner last time out at this track 22 days ago and should be just as effective over a shorter trip of six furlongs this time around to follow up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good field of 14 will line up for the penultimate race on Saturday’s card at 8.18 for the class six handicap for three-year-olds over seven furlongs. The Michael Dods-trained Homeland is a promising sort that was an excellent second at Redcar 26 days ago, running into traffic late on, so has a big shout to get his head in front this time around.

Finally, the Saturday meeting draws to a close with a six-runner handicap in class four over the mile and three quarters trip (8.48) with preference in the finale heading the way of Haptics, a useful four-time winner in France that had his bets run for new connections with David O’Meara when third at this track last time out. He’s been eased 1lb in the weights so is a big player, while Cock And Bull rates the main danger off the back of landing an eight-runner contest at Nottingham eight days ago but has to shoulder a 2lb penalty for that success.

Doncaster selections - Saturday

5.35 - L’Eagle Aid

6.07 - Fast Track Harry

6.42 - Believeinmenow

7.15 - Rock Opera

7.48 - Dothan

8.18 - Homeland

8.48 - Haptics