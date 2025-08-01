Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Saturday’s seven-race card

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The action continues at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday with a competitive seven-race card on offer for punters heading to the track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action gets underway at 1.45pm with a class five novice stakes before the meeting draws to a close at 5.20pm when 12-runners tackle the six furlong handicap, also in class five.

Read below for a full rundown of the Doncaster card courtesy of Racing TV, who have the very latest horse racing free bets offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening contest of the day is a disappointing start to proceedings with just three runners set to line up for the fillies novice stakes in class five (1.45). New Vega was an expensive buy and sent to the Simon and Ed Crisford team and she should get the job done here, going one better than when second of eight in a Newmarket maiden on debut 21 days ago.

A healthier field of seven will head to post for the class six nursery contest as the two-year-old’s take centre stage (2.20). Dublin Bay, trained by Ollie Sangster, looked way ahead of his mark when opening his account when landing a four-runner nursery contest at Ffos Las earlier this week and turned out quickly, he should take all the beating under a penalty. Maasai Mata can give him the most to think about, a good second of eight in a Thirsk nursery last time out eight days ago.

Rogue Allegiance looks the way to go in race three on the Doncaster card (2.55), easily making a winning debut at Newcastle when heavily backed into a 6/5 favourite for the David O’Meara team before being well-held when thrown in at the deep end in the Greenham at Newbury last time out, but back in far calmer waters here he should take all the beating.

A class six handicap over scene furlongs marks the fourth race of the afternoon (3.30) and Enpassant is taken to go one better here than when second in a Newmarket handicap just over a fortnight ago, while race five (4.10) can go to Mayday Malone for the Michael Bell yard, getting off the mark at Chester in June and backed that up with a good second last time out at the same track so is a big player once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate race of the afternoon at Doncaster sees seven runners head to the start for the mile and a quarter handicap in class six (4.45). Meet Me In Meraki posted a career-best second at Chepstow eight days ago and penalised just 2lb in the weights for that success, holds strong claims of going one better this time around.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 5.20 as 12 runners tackle the six furlong handicap in class five for horses aged three and older, with preference in the finale heading the way of Ishe Worth A Gamble, who could well be exactly that with three wins from seven runners this, including over course and distance ten days ago and is now 8l higher in the weights but in top form for the Tim Easterby yard.

Doncaster selections - Saturday

1.45 - New Vega

2.20 - Dublin Bay

2.55 - Rogue Alliance

3.30 - Enpassant

4.10 - Mayday Malone

4.45 - Meet Me In Meraki

5.20 - Ishe Worth A Gamble