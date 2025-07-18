Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Saturday’s eight-race card

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The Flat campaign continues at Doncaster Racecourse this weekend with another competitive card, featuring eight races.

The action gets underway at 5.15pm with a class five handicap for apprentice jockeys before the card comes to a close at 8.45pm when a field of eight tackle another class five handicap.

Trainer Michael Dods has hit a bit of a hot streak in recent weeks and he sends Midnight Lir to Doncaster for the opener (5.15), who can defy a long losing run of 16 to get back to winning ways having tumbled down the weights and with his trainer in-form, could be the answer to kick the card off.

Eight runners will head to the start for the class five maiden stakes at 5.45, race two on the Saturday card. Reliable Ricki makes appeal on paper, a brother to the useful Wren’s Breath and half brother to several other winners so Kevin Ryan’s debutant could be the way to go here. Parisian Scholar, another debutant for trainer Charlie Joshnton, rates the main danger as those in this contest with race experience don’t set a particularly high bar.

The drop down to seven furlongs could suit Grant Tuer’s Jesmond Dawn in race three of the evening (6.15) and he can resume winning ways at class six level off the back of a good second at Ripon last time out 12 days ago, while race four (6.45) can go to See Paris for trainer Ivan Furtado, an eye-catching sixth when last seen at Redcar where he met trouble but rallied, and off an unchanged mark is a major player.

Mdawi got off the mark at the third attempt when landing the spoils at Southwell in February and backed that up with a second at Haydock two weeks ago so could be the answer in race five of the Doncaster card (7.15) as seven runners take on the one mile and three furlong handicap in class five. Sir William has been eased 2lb in the weights after a third at Thirsk on his last spin and should be up there too for trainer William Haggas.

Rock Diva shaped better than the bare result when fourth in a Beverely handicap last time out and should be right up there this time for trainer Jennie Candlish in the sixth race of Saturday’s card (7.45) while the penultimate race of the day (8.15) - a seven furlong class three handicapped - and go the way of Lord Bertie, fifth over course and distance last time out and should the forecast rain arrive, will be very dangerous.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 8.45 as eight runners head to the start for the two-mile handicap in class five. Preference in the finale goes to Belgravian for trainer Andrew Balding, a winner at this track in June and stepped up again when second at Chelmsford 18 days ago so could improve even more to land the spoils in the Doncaster card-closer.

Doncaster selections - Saturday

5.15 - Midnight Lir

5.45 - Reliable Ricki

6.15 - Jesmond Dawn

6.45 - See Paris

7.15 - Mdawi

7.45 - Rock Diva

8.15 - Lord Bertie

8.45 - Belgravian