Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Friday’s seven-race penultimate meeting of the Flat season

The Flat season at Doncaster Racecourse is drawing to a close with the final two meetings of the campaign taking place on Friday and Saturday at the track.

Friday’s action includes seven-races and kicks off at 1.33pm with a class two handicap, before coming to a close at 5.03pm as a field of 15 tackle another handicap,this time in class five.

Read below for a full rundown of Friday’s card at Doncaster courtesy of Racing TV, who have the very latest horse racing free bet offers.

Twelve runners will take on the opener on Friday’s card (1.33) which is a class two handicap over the six furlong trip. Jubilee Walk has some strong form heading here and was arguably unlucky not to win the Ayr Gold Cup having recovered from a less-than-ideal position to finish a close third for trainer James Ferguson so appeals most here.

Up next is a maiden stakes in class two over the mile trip as the two-year-old’s take centre stage (2.08). This one should go the way of a newcomer is expected to go the way of a newcomer, with Infraad trained by William Haggas, given the nod on his pedigree, a Ghaiyyath colt closely related to very smart winner Nezwaah. Affetuso rates the next best for trainer Roger Varian, a New bay colt who’s dam was a winner over a mile.

Poets Praise offered something to work on when fifth at Leicester last time out and he looks to be the one to beat in race three on the Doncaster card (2.43), and the track was recently voted as one of the ten best value for money racecourses in the country according to the Racing Post.

Rogue Diplomat completed a course and distance handicap hat-trick 40 days ago for the James Owen team and he is taken to bag a four-timer in race four of the afternoon (3.18) when a field of 11 tackle the class two handicap over seven furlongs. The Hamad Al-Jehani-trained Midnight Gun should strip fitter after his Haydock return and is well treated with first-time cheekpieces applied.

Race five sees a field of six head to the start for the six furlong nursery contest in class three for two-year-old’s (3.53). Rising Power looked a colt to keep onside when landing back-to-back novice events at the start of the campaign and make a nursery debut here so could be worth chancing on again to continue to claw back the huge €600,000 he cost to buy at the sales for the Godolphin team.

There is no shortage of chances in a competitive handicap to mark the penultimate race on the card at 4.28 as 14 runners line up for the six furlong trip, but Lord Bertie gets a tentative vote to come out on top for the David O'Meara yard as the five-year-old five-year-old ought to get a good pace to aim from where he is drawn.

Finally, the Friday card comes to a close with another big field handicap as 15 runners will take on the mobile and a quarter class five contest (5.03). Plenty are in with a shout again but John Butler's Ghost Story rates just the pick of the weights on the back of her very good Yarmouth last time out.

