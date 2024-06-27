Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Friday’s seven-race flat card

There's another busy day of racing at Doncaster this Friday. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Doncaster Racecourse will host a summer afternoon of flat racing at the track on Friday (June 28) with a competitive seven-race card on offer for punters.

Racing gets underway at 1.35 with a six furlong handicap in class five before rounding off at 5.05 with 1m2f handicap, also in class five.

The opener (1.35) sees eleven runners head to the stalls for a dash over six furlongs. Course and distance winner Crypto Quest is down in grade here from previous successes and has the eye-catching booking of jockey Rossa Ryan on board so looks to be the one to beat for trainer Graham Tutty. Of his rivals, Minnesota Lad, trained by Richard Fahey, can run Crypto Quest close having been a little unlucky last time out when fourth at Haydock.

Race two on the Doncaster card (2.10) is a seven furlong novice stakes in class four for the two-year-old’s making their way in their racing careers and there are some very powerful connections showing their hand. Preference here heads towards Consolidation, a hefty 300,000 Guineas (£315,000) purchase as a two-year-old and sent to trainer Richard Fahey, securing a second on debut and should strip well for that run. An even heftier purchase in Field Of Gold, a Kingman colt bought for €530,000, makes a racecourse debut for the high profile John & Thady Gosden team and is very much one to note.

Eleven runners are on hand to take on race three of the afternoon at 2.45 - a six furlong handicap in class six. Novello Lad is from a yard in good form in Philip Midgely and was a decent third of nine at Thirsk three weeks ago so is taken to go one better at Doncaster ahead of High Violet, also a runner up last time out in a Salisbury contrast earlier this month.

A class five fillies’ handicap at 3.20 marks the midway point and race four of Doncaster’s Saturday meeting. Golden Myrrh holds strong follow up claims here having won last time out at Wolverhampton and shouldering a fair 4lb rise here as a result and there should be more to come. Notre Dame, trained by Julie Feilden, is feared most with two wins from four starts this season on the all-weather and a decent fourth on the turf at Nottingham on her last spin.

Race five on the card (3.55) is a seven furlong handicap that can go the way of Beylerbeyi, trained by Ian Williams with top pilot Oisin Murphy on board having landed a nine-runner handicap at Wolverhampton nine days ago, while the penultimate race on the card (4.30) can be won by Monsieur Melee, who is worth chancing up in distance having scored at this track last time out.

Finally, the card comes to a close with the 11-runner handicap in class five at 5.05. Top jockey Murphy is on board Star Start for Rebecca Menzies, a winner over course and distance last time out so holds solid claims once again but preference in the finally heads to the Richard Fahey-trained Glistening Nights, who scored a career best when landing at Wetherby earlier this month and is a young gun amongst a field of experienced runners.

Doncaster selections - Friday

1.35 - Crypto Quest

2.10 - Consolidation

2.45 - Novello Lad

3.20 - Golden Myrrh

3.55 - Beylerbei

4.30 - Monsieur Melee