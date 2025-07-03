Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Friday’s seven-race card

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The action on the Flat at Doncaster continues on Friday with a competitive seven-race card in the afternoon.

The card kicks off at 1.43pm with a seven runner handicap in class five before coming to a close at 5.10pm as 13 runners tackle the class six handicap.

Read below for a full preview of the Doncaster card on Saturday courtesy of Racing TV, who offer the latest horse racing free bets offers.

Race one of the day sees a field of seven head to the start for the class five handicap over the seven furlong trip (1.43). The Roger Varian-trained Absolute Star has had a promising start to his career in handicaps but hasn’t been seen in 212 days when sixth on the all-weather, now switched to turf on a fair mark he could be tough to see off.

A class three handicap is up next at 2.15 and six runners will tackle the short five furlong sprint distance. Brave National is a bit of a specialist at Doncaster with three wins at the track to his name and was also fourth over course and distance last time out so his strong form should prove tough to beat here. Trefor has also tasted victory at this track for trainer Charlie Hills and rates the main danger dropping down to five furlongs.

Race three of the afternoon at Doncaster is a class five novice stakes over the mile and three furlong trip (2.50) with preference heading the way of Bahadur for trainer Sean Woods, third of nine last time out in a course and distance novice contest and ahead of some useful types so holds strong claims to go a couple of spots better this time. The well-bred Gran Descans showed inexperience on debut when ninth on debut 20 days ago at Sandown but should improve for that run and is stepping up in trip here.

A mile and a quarter handicap marks race four on the card (3.25) and seven runners will head to post for the class four contest. The lightly-raced Elsass has finished twice on his last two starts, including in a course and distance handicap last week, so a similar performance this time around should see him bang in there again. Hornsea Bay rates the next best, a debut winner at Ayr and has been useful since, fourth last time out to continue some decent form for trainer David O’Meara.

Thunder Star has an unbeaten record (2-2) in handicaps at this track and can make a bold claim for a third success in race five (4.00), confirming she’s in fine nick when a good second at Yarmouth 22 days ago and can defy a 3lb hike in the weights here, while the penultimate race on the card (4.35) can head the way of Pearly Squirrel for the Ivan Furtado yard, a good second at this track 48 days ago, throwing away the victory at the finish so has the cheekpieces on this time to ensure that doesn't happen again.

Finally, the Doncaster card comes to a close at 5.10 as a good field of 13 head to the stalls for the six furlong handicap in class three. Preference in the finale heads the way of Raft Up for the Harriet Bethell yard, a winner of a six furlong handicap over course and distance 27 days ago and a good second at Ripon following up, so is in fine fettle heading back to a successful track.

Doncaster selections - Friday

1.43 - Absolute Star

2.15 - Brave National

2.50 - Bahadur

3.25 - Elsass

4.00 - Thunder Star

4.35 - Pearly Squirrel

5.10 - Raft Up