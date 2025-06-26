Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Friday’s seven-race card

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The first of two meetings at Doncaster this weekend takes place on Friday afternoon with a competitive seven-race card on the Flat.

The card kicks off at 1.50pm with a class five handicap over the mile and three quarter trip before coming to a close at 5.05pm when a field of eight take on another class five handicap, this time over the shorter six furlong distance.

The card kicks off at 1.50 as a field five head to the start for the class five handicap for three-year-old’s. Pendragon, trained by Sir Mark Prescott, looks the one to beat in the opener having got off the mark in a Ripon handicap last time out and can defy a 6lb hike in the weights for that success and go in again. Hi Ya Mal is on top of his game for Andrew Balding and can give the selection the most to think about.

A small field of four will tackle the one mile and three furlong maiden fillies’ stakes, race two on the Doncaster card (2.20). Favourite Memory, trained by Ralph Beckett, should take all the beating here having improved on a debut fifth to finish second in a Kempton Maiden last time out, pulling clear of the re-opposing Cloaks Of Gold and chasing home a useful sort in the process so she should confirm superiority here.

The Mick and David Easterby-trained Casilli looks the way to go in the mile and a quarter class five handicap at 2.50 despite being on a long losing run but has performed well in handicaps this season, most recently a fourth at Pontefract so could take advantage of her falling mark at Doncaster. Steps In Time rates the main threat, back over the mile and a quarter having looked unsuited when stepped up in distance last time out off the back of a good run at Haydock over this trip previously.

Five runners will tackle the one mile and two furlong handicap in class five for three-year-old’s at 3.20, race four of the afternoon at Doncaster. Trainer Balding has Displaying in the one, who has a big chance of getting off the mark with top jockey Oisin Murphy booked to ride the Cheveley Park runner, a good second in a Goodwood handicap last time out and should have plenty of room for improvement.

Novello Lad looks the way to go in race five (3.55) for the Philip Midgley yard, a very consistent performer who stepped forward when finishing second over course and distance 12 days ago and with Murphy booked to ride, while the penultimate race of the afternoon (4.25) can head the way of Vault Of Heaven, another one Murphy is piloting and was an eye-catching sixth over course and distance 12 days ago having been caught in behind.

Finally, the meeting comes to an end at 5.05 as eight runners head to the start for the six furlong handicap in class five and preference heads the way of Willolarupi, who arrives here off the back of a career-best run at Pontefract where he was narrowly denied in following up a victory at Redcar.

Doncaster selections - Friday (via Sporting Life)

1.50 - Pendragon

2.20 - Favourite Memory

2.50 - Casilli

3.20 - Displaying

3.55 - Novello Lad

4.25 - Vault Of Heaven

5.05 - Willolarupi