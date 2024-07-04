Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Friday’s seven-race afternoon card

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest meeting at Doncaster Racecourse arrives on Friday with a seven-race offering for punters heading to the track in the afternoon.

Racing gets underway at 2.05 with a class five handicap before rounding off another handicap, this time in class six, at 5.35.

Read below to discover the latest tips for the Doncaster card on Friday, courtesy of Grosvenor Sport.

The opener (2.05) is a seven-runner handicap over the seven furlong distance. The hat-trick-seeking Beylerbeyi won over course and distance last month before following up at Wolverhampton, though has to defy a penalty here. That may not stop the four-year-old from going in again but Young Fire has also been knocking on the door in recent weeks and down to a low mark, could get the better of Beylerbeyi at Doncaster.

Race two on the card (2.40) is a class five novice stakes with 11 runners set to head to the starting stalls for the one mile and three furlong contest. Trainer William Haggas won this race a couple of years ago and can repeat that feat with Sea Regal, a winner at Ripon last time out and is stepping up in trip here with further improvement very much expected with top pilot Richard Kingscote on board.

Ten runners will take on the class four handicap over one mile and two furlongs at 3.15, race three on the Doncaster card. Kingscote could land a quick double with Cambria Legend, trained by James Fanshawe, with the three-year-old opening his account at Haydock in May and looked better again despite being defeated in a Lingfield handicap last time out. Of his rivals, Chaturanga rates the main danger, arriving in form, winning at Newcastle and second in a Newmarket handicap a fortnight ago.

The midway point of the card on Friday is reached with the feature race of the afternoon, the class two handicap sprint over five furlongs (3.50) with a £30,000 prize pot up for grabs. Preference in the feature, which looks a strong heat, heads to Brave Nation for trainer Michael Bell, who hasn’t won since winning at Doncaster two years ago but lurks on a very dangerous mark here and has hit the frame on his last two starts. Squealer was a strong Windsor second and is well in contention to go one better, while Looking For Lynda can bounce back after a poor showing at Thirsk.

Another five furlong handicap marks race five on the card at 4.25 with the fillies taking centre stage and it is likely to be a very quick race. Harvanna was fifth in a big-field York handicap last time out and can exploit her reduced mark here, which Miss Attitude arrives off the back of a career-best performance at Haydock, winning a nine-runner handicap there on June 22. Angel Shared is bidding for a four-timer as well to throw her into the mix, but the handicapper certainly isn’t helping her chances by nudging her up a hefty 6lb after winning at Carlisle on May 31.

Alseeyerthere looks the one to beat in the penultimate race on the card, a seven furlong handicap in class five (5.00), for trainer Steph Hollinshead. Her six-year-old has a nice draw here and was a good second at Redcar a fortnight ago, while also finished third in this race last year so is taken to go a couple of spots better on this spin.

Finally, the card comes to a close with the class six handicap over six furlongs (5.35) and the finale can go the way of Wichapi, who only found one too strong over course and distance a week ago and off the same mark here, should be well in with a chance once again to get the win ahead of A Pint Of Bear, seventh at Brighton last time out but shaped much better than the result suggests.

Doncaster selections - Friday

2.05 - Young Fire

2.40 - Sea Regal

3.15 - Cambria Legend

3.50 - Brave Nation

4.25 - Harvanna

5.00 - Alseeyerthere