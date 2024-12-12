Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for Friday’s Christmas Jumper Raceday

Tis the season to be jolly at Doncaster Racecourse on Friday with an eight-race meeting on offer for punters heading to the track for the Christmas Jumper Raceday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festivities on the track gets underway at 11.40am as seven runners tackle a juvenile maiden hurdle in class four before the action comes to a close at 3.07pm with another class four contest, this time a handicap hurdle for horses aged three and older.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full preview of Doncaster’s card on Friday courtesy of Racing TV free bet offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening contest on the card sees a field of seven head to the start for the two-mile juvenile maiden hurdle (11.40). Belfrina is an interesting recruit for the David Pipe yard, having landed a big-field maiden at the Curragh when last seen over in Ireland and makes her hurdling debut for a top team so rates as the selection in the opener. Melon was also a last time out winner on heavy ground for the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerreiro team and is the main threat here.

Doncaster races. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Race two of the afternoon is a two-mile and seven furlong handicap chase in class three (12.17), with a small field of four taking it on. Lilting Verse looks the one to beat for the Fergal O’Brien team, a Listed bumper winner that opened her account over hurdles last year at Ludlow and got off the mark over fences last time out at Huntingdon so should improve again.

Court Cian has improved with each run since joining the Stuart Edmunds yard and is taken to make light of a 7lb hike in the weights and land race three at Doncaster (12.50) in the class four handicap hurdle. William Shake Hands is lightly-raced for a five-year-old and is the chief danger here, an excellent fourth at Newcastle a fortnight ago and should have more to offer pitched into handicaps for the first time.

The fourth race on the Friday card sees eight runners go to post for the class three handicap hurdle over the two miles and three furlong distance (1.25). Coniston George for trainer Nicky Richards gets the nod in a very tight contest, narrowly preferred having placed in all three starts in this sphere, including last time out against the opposing War Soldier last time out at Carlisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nickleforce landed both of his first two starts over fences and, having unseated his rider early on last time out, is backed to get back to winning ways in the two and a half mile handicap chase at 1.57. Of his rivals, Sageburg County can give him the most to think about from the Warren Greatrex team, a three-time winner over fences last season that returned from a break with a good third at Chepstow and a fourth at Ascot.

Ten runners will tackle the long three-mile trip around Doncaster for the penultimate race on the card (2.32) and preference here heads the way of Saunton Surf, a good second last time out Lingfield, while the finale of the afternoon (3.07) can go to Gentleman Bill, a winner of two of his last three starts, including when last seen just over a month ago at Bangor.

Doncaster selections - Friday

11.40 - Belfrina

12.17 - Lilting Verse

12.50 - Court Cian

1.25 - Coniston George

1.57 - Nickleforce

2.32 - Saunton Surf

3.07 - Gentleman Bill