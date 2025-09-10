Doncaster Racecourse: Preview and tips for day one of St Leger Festival

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Doncaster Racecourse’s St Leger Festival is here and day one brings us an exciting eight-race card featuring a valuable juveniles’ race and two Group Two contests - the May Hill Stakes and the Park Hill Stakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read on for a full preview of and tips for the Doncaster card, courtesy of Sporting Life.

We begin with a fillies’ nursery handicap over six and a half furlongs (1.15). The best qualified at present is Karl Burke’s Half Sovereign, who has recently completed a hat-trick and is now the top-rated in this race. She steps down slightly in trip here by half a furlong, but has proven to be quite versatile so far so shouldn’t be inconvenienced. From the advantageous high draw of 12, Willie Haggas’ Gwen John looks a real danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the same trip, race two is the £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes, with a competitive, maximum sized field of 22 (1.50). Dylan Cunha’s Overbudget is the only newcomer in the mix, a nicely-bred and expensive yearling purchase for a yard doing very well with a small number of juveniles. She shouldn’t be discounted, but her inexperience will be a disadvantage up against the likes of Slay Queen, who seeks a hat-trick, and the capable Brussels, who already has placed in pattern races and has a host of top class entries for later in the season.

The first of our Group Two races is next; the May Hill Stakes, for two-year-olds over a mile (2.25). We have nine runners here, of which the most experienced is Charlie Johnston’s Venetian Lace, who was last seen placing in the Group Three Solera Stakes at Newmarket. Tom Marquand is an eyecatching booking for Hilal Kobeissi’s Swift Winds, one of few runners who is proven over the mile trip, and she could be a player. Karl Burke’s Aylin proved to have impressive stamina over seven furlongs in testing conditions at Glorious Goodwood, though, and she could be our winner.

Race four is the Group Two Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes, which is run over an extended mile and three quarters (3.00). John and Thady Gosden’s Crepe Suzette ought to benefit from the step up in trip, after being an unlucky second on her last three starts, but stablemate Danielle is better experienced for this track and race. Secret Of Love is interesting stepping up in trip significantly from the 11-furlong Glasgow Stakes last time, and Oisin Murphy makes some appeal in the saddle.

Next is a three-year-olds’ handicap over a mile and two furlongs (3.35). Sir Mark Prescott’s Immediate Effect is a very consistent sort who has been quietly improving all through the season and will not be without a chance under Luke Morris. He could make the placings at least. First Principle will be well-fancied after such a good display last time out at Windsor, but Hopewell Rock should be watched out for, now that he is race fit from his debut at Newbury last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sixth race is a nursery handicap over seven furlongs (4.10). A number of the 11 runners make their handicap debuts here, so this race is very open and could go any way, but Hollie Doyle’s ride - Special Dividend - should enter calculations after a good run at York over this trip a few weeks ago. Reverberate was very promising last time too, and could be ready to run a big race.

Second to last is a mile nursery handicap (4.43). Though he is top-weight, Godolphin’s Pacifica Pier should outclass the rest here, although Boiling Over has consistently showcased his ability all season long and might be the main challenger. It would be unwise, however, to discount Tim Easterby’s Daydreama, who is given five pounds by the talented apprentice rider Warren Fentiman.

The finale is a handicap over a mile and half (5.15). Stuart Williams’ Crowd Quake has won a startling seven of 10 starts this term, improving nearly 40 pounds and maintaining the winning form all the while. He should be able to keep up the good work, although James Ferguson’s Explode is better drawn in this case. The inconsistent but useful Macari might be able to take a place under five-pound claimer Rose Dawes.

Doncaster selections - Thursday

1.15 - Gwen John

1.50 - Slay Queen e/w

2.25 - Aylin

3.00 - Danielle

3.35 - Hopewell Rock

4.10 - Special Dividend

4.43 - Daydreama

5.15 - Explode