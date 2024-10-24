Doncaster Racecourse: Futurity Trophy Weekend kicks off on Friday with bumper eight-race card

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Flat meetings of the season at Doncaster will take place at the track on Friday and Saturday, with day one of the Futurity Trophy Weekend kicking things off on Friday.

A bumper eight-race card gets underway at 1.33pm with a Nursery contest in class three before the action-packed meeting rounds off at 5.25pm with a big-field handicap in class five.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full preview of Doncaster’s card on Friday courtesy of Sporting Life.

€460,000 Wootton Bassett colt Attack is the main attraction in the opening contest on Friday when five runners tackle the mile nursery (1.33). The John and Thady Gosden-trained runner built on some early promise to land the odds at Epsom in July before plugging on well at Newmarket last time out when third, so should relish this step up to a mile with champion jockey Oisin Murphy booked to ride.

The two-year-old’s take centre stage in race two on the card at 2.08 as eight of them line up for the mile maiden fillies’ stakes. Newcomer Queen Of Thieves could secure a quickfire double for the Gosden team, a Frankel filly that is a sister to the top-class Cracksman and hails from the yard that won this race in 2022 with Soul Sister, winner of the Group 1 Epsom Oaks in 2023. The powerful William Haggas team is also represented here with Wonder Star, a Sea The Stars filly and a half sister to three winners up to a mile so makes appeal on paper.

A wide-open class three handicap marks race three on Friday with 14 runners heading to the start to take on the mile trip (2.43). Mr King was a winner over the other side of the Irish Sea at Naas in June before a decent enough 13th of 31 in a Newmarket handicap on his last spin but is well-weighted to figure prominently here. Of his rivals, Theoryofeverything from the David O’Meara yard rates the main threat, a previous course winner that was a respectable midfield at York last time out.

The Haggas team sends Altmore to Doncaster for race four (3.18) and the useful runner remains well ahead of his mark despite having to shoulder an 11lb rise in the weights here following a very stylish win at Pontefract on his last run. Wodao is the chief threat for trainer Jamie Osborne, winless in 13 runs but was a very good second at Goodwood 12 days ago to roar back to form.

Kaleido is very much the one to beat in race five on the card (3.51), a full brother to the absolutely top-class Mishriff and a half-brother to seven furlong and mile winner Orbaan, while the sixth race of the day (4.25) can go the way of Irish raider from the Kevin Ryan team Irish Nectar, shaping well when fifth of 17 at York last time out and has eased down the weights here.

The penultimate race on the card (4.55) sees a field of nine take on the class four handicap where Fine Interview is the selection for the Hamad Al Jehani team, a winner at Pontefract earlier this month and hasn’t been penalised by the handicapper for that success, while the finale on day one of the weekend (5.25) can go the way of Croeso Cymraeg, who belatedly chased in on a falling mark when winning at Leicester ten days ago and is another runner that has escaped a penalty heading to Doncaster.

Doncaster selections - Friday

1.33 - Attack

2.08 - Queen Of Thieves

2.43 - Mr King

3.18 - Altmore

3.51 - Kaleido

4.25 - Irish Nectar

4.55 - Fine Interview

5.25 - Croeso Cymraeg