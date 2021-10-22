Doncaster preview: Group One action at Town Moor on Saturday

Dakota Gold ridden by Paul Mulrennan won the Betfair Wentworth Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse on November 7, 2020. Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

The action gets underway at 1pm and concludes at 4.55pm. The going at Doncaster is currently Soft and there are scattered showers forecast throughout the day.

We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide and if you are heading racing this weekend check out OLBG for more tips.

1.00pm Handicap (7f)

Lord Oberon and Flavius Titus both boast course and distance form and are respected along with Coco Bear who has won two of his four starts this term. Deputy was beaten last time out, but is a dual winner this term. However, preference is for the consistent Mossbawn. A good third in a competitive event at York last time out, he seems to be progressing with every run and is taken to return to winning ways.

Selection: Mossbawn

1.30pm Nursery Handicap (7f)

Spitting Feathers needs to return to form, but is respected along with Way To Win who scored at Lingfield in July before finishing fourth at Chester in September. However, this is all about Qipao. He won his first two starts in good style before finishing a respectable fourth to subsequent Fillies’ Mile heroine Inspiral in a Listed event at Sandown. Slightly disappointing when only fifth in a German Group Three, this looks a very winnable race and he is confident selection in this event.

Selection: Qipao

2.05pm Handicap (7f)

Zip and Roundhay Park are both course and distance winners and command plenty of respect along with classy operators Raising Sand and Orbaan. However, this is all about the unexposed Mo’assess for Godolphin. The three-year-old is a dual winner on the All-Weather and was not disgraced in a better race than this at Newbury last month. He is taken to return to winning ways here.

Selection: Mo’assess

2.40pm Handicap (1m 4f)

Apparate boasts winning form at the track and is respected along with Rhythmic Intent who scored at Doncaster last time out over a longer trip. However, Aaddeey has been competing in some good handicaps and he finished a good fourth at Goodwood on his latest start. A reproduction of that effort would make him tough to beat here.

Selection: Aaddeey

3.15pm Group One Vertem Futurity Trophy (1m0

The feature event of the day. Royal Patronage is deeply respected having backed up Acomb glory with success in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket. He looks sure to play a leading role and will turn this into a stamina test. Imperial Fighter was second to Royal Patronage in the Acomb and also filled that position in the Autumn Stakes last time out, whilst Bayside Boy returns to Doncaster where he won the Champagne Stakes having not been disgraced when third in the Dewhurst at Newmarket. Sissoko made a striking impression when scoring at the Curragh last time out, but this is all about Luxembourg. Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the 150,000gns purchase is a son of Camelot who won this event in 2011 and Luxembourg has looked a superstar in his two starts to date. Successful at Killarney in July, he backed that up with a smooth win in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh and he can become a 10th winner in the race for the master of Ballydoyle which would see him draw level with the late Sir Henry Cecil as the joint winning-most trainer in the race’s history. It is also telling that Luxembourg is O’Brien’s only runner in the event.

Selection: Luxembourg

3.50pm Listed Doncaster Stakes (6f)

Both Gold Medal and Parisiac impressed when making winning debuts and are ones to note along with Deodar who impressed at Newbury in September. However, Flaming Rib looks sure to go well here. He has been kept busy this season with four wins from eight starts, but he completed the hat-trick in good style at Chester last time out and he looks ready for a step up to this level.

Selection: Flaming Rib

4.20pm Handicap (5f)

A brilliant handicap with lots of old favourites in this including El Astronaute, Copper Knight and Danzeno. The progressive Raasel is a fascinating runner as he chases the four-timer, whilst the progressive Illusionist and recent winner Zargun also demand respect. However, Dakota Gold gets the vote. The seven-year-old is yet to win this term, but likes Doncaster as showed when scoring at the track last term and he ran a race full of promise when third in Listed company last time out and he looks up to defying top-weight here.

Selection: Dakota Gold

4.55pm Handicap (7f)

The unexposed runner is Jack Daniel who scored on debut before finishing third under a penalty at Newcastle. He remains open to more improvement along with last time out winner Canoodled and Vindobala. However, Thrave scored at Newcastle earlier this month and followed that up with a good third at the track a week later. Third and fourth in races at Doncaster already this term, he is taken to land the finale.