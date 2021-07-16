Doncaster preview and tips: Montather chases Town Moor glory on Saturday evening

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The action gets underway at 6pm, with the finale at 8.35pm.

The ground is currently good at the track and the forecast is for a sunny evening on Town Moor. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide to the action and our Doncaster tips.

6.00pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes (6f)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An interesting event to start. Favourite Child is a dual winner already this term and seeks to defy a penalty for a narrow win at Pontefract last time out. There looks to be more to come, but others are preferred, notably Form Of Praise. A good second at Beverley last time out, she looks to be crying out for this step up to six furlongs and can get the better of interesting debutants Summer’s Day and Phryne.

Selection: Form Of Praise

6.35pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes (7f)

Moon Island makes appeal. A good second on debut at Kempton, the switch to turf should eke out more improvement and she can get the better of debutant Citrus Grove who comes from the family of Group One winner Soviet Song.

Selection: Moon Island

7.05pm Handicap (7f)

A wide open handicap. Gifted Ruler is one to note having finished second on his latest start, as did Admirality who continues to knock on the door from a mark of 86. Thunder Of Niagara scored in good style last time out and is another to note, along with the unexposed Baashir. However, Just Frank gets the vote. He finished an excellent second at Chester last time out over this trip and given he has smart form at Doncaster in the past, he is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Just Frank

7.36pm Handicap (1m 2f)

An interesting event with a £22,000 prize fund. Top-weight Pirate King won well at Linfield last time out, but has to translate that form to turf. Spanish Archer is a former course and distance winner and will come on for a good fourth at Leicester on his return. Aerion Power was beaten at Royal Ascot last time out, but had previously boasted winning form at Doncaster and gives the impression 10 furlongs should be within his compass. Colony Queen is another fascinating runner. Unbeaten this year, she impressive at Carlisle last time out and cannot be ignored. However, Montather gets the vote. The son of Dubawi remains thoroughly unexposed having scored at Chelsmford last time out after a gelding operation. There is clearly more to come and he looks an exciting prospect who can win this event.

Selection: Montather

8.05pm Fillies’ Handicap

An interesting event. Sea La Rosa scored in good style at Chepstow last time out and is dangerous moving into handicap company. However, Au Clair De Lune gets the vote. A winner over course and distance last term, she scored in good style at Kempton on the All-Weather in March and looks to be improving with every start.

Selection: Au Clair De Lune

8.35pm Apprentice Handicap (5f)

A tricky event to conclude in which Passional gets the vote. Second on his last two starts, he has ability and can get his head in front in the finale.