Doncaster Pickleball Club clinches Pennine Pickleball Trophy

Local heroes triumph in competitive tournament at Hoyland Leisure Centre Barnsley, 16 June 2025 Doncaster Pickleball Club emerged victorious at the prestigious Pennine Pickleball Trophy tournament yesterday, defeating strong competition from three other Yorkshire clubs at Hoyland Leisure Centre in Barnsley.

Doncaster, South Yorkshire – In a triumph that has sent waves of excitement through the local sports community, Doncaster Pickleball Club secured the prestigious Pennine Pickleball Trophy on Monday, 16 June 2025, after a dramatic and hard-fought final.

The Pennine Pickleball competition what was hosted by Barnsley Pickleball Club and held monthly over the past 5 months at the Hoyland Leisure Centre, Barnsley, the championship match brought together the top-tier teams of the South Yorkshire region in what has become one of the UK’s fastest-growing sporting competitions. Doncaster’s team displayed exceptional skill, coordination, and resilience to defeat rival teams, culminating in a nail-biting 15-14 victory over Barnsley Pickleball in the dream -breaker. There were some thrilling rallies and spectacular shots throughout the day, with the atmosphere remaining friendly and supportive despite the competitive nature of the event.

The final was marked by fierce rallies, strategic plays, and outstanding performances on both sides. Doncaster’s mixed doubles pairing, Gary Leyden and Debbie Leyden and Neil Holmes and Shweta Mittal, were instrumental, winning a pivotal match that turned the tide in their favour after Barnsley had taken an early lead.

Club captain Gary Leyden praised the team’s dedication: “We’ve been training hard for this all season, and every player gave it their all. This trophy means so much to us—not just for the team, but for the entire Doncaster community that’s supported us from day one.”

This is the first time Doncaster Pickleball Club has taken home the Pennine trophy, making the victory all the more historic.

With the win, Doncaster club is hoping to play regularly at regional and national level.

The growth of pickleball, which combines the elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis—has seen clubs like Doncaster rise to prominence, drawing in players of all ages and skill levels.

As celebrations continue, the club is already looking ahead, with captain Gary Leyden adding: “This is just the beginning. We’re aiming even higher.”

Doncaster Pickleball Club holds training sessions twice a week at their home courts and is actively involved in supporting and coaching the local community. The club regularly delivers taster sessions, including for the Doncaster Get Moving team and the Well Doncaster health initiative. Most recently, the club ran a session at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield for around 24 primary school PE Leads.