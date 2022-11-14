Doncaster Phoenix score last-gasp try snap six-game losing streak

Phoenix had been staring down the barrel at another defeat against fellow strugglers Ilkley before fly-half Joe Gomes crashed over the line in the dying seconds to make it 23-22.

Hosts Ilkley made a bright start to the match but Phoenix opened the scoring after 15 minutes when number eight John Henderson went over from close range.

Full back Steve McColl added the extras to open up a 0-7 lead.

The home side fought back and scored an unconverted try ten minutes later to reduce the deficit to two points.

McColl then restored Phoenix’s advantage with a successful penalty on the half-hour mark to make it 5-10.

Phoenix found themselves under pressure in defence after that and lost Henderson to a bad ankle injury.

They conceded a penalty before half time, resulting in a sin bin, and Ilkley narrowed the scoreline to 8-10 at the break.

Phoenix remained under the cosh after the restart and almost held out but Ilkley’s pressure told and they took the lead for the first time in the match thanks to a converted try.

Trailing 15-10 but back to full strength, Phoenix took charge of the match.

Following an attacking line-out hooker Fraser Leiper drove over for an unconverted try to tie the score.

The visitors continued their momentum and took a 15-18 lead through another McColl penalty.

But Ilkley hit back and went 22-18 ahead thanks to a converted try.

