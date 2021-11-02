Doncaster Phoenix end six-game losing run with victory at Burton

Jamal Khalil scores for Phoenix. Photo: FSP Images

Phoenix trailed 22-8 with 20 minutes to play but scored three late tries – including one with the last play of the game – to claim a much-needed 25-22 victory.

Fly-half Seth Adams slotted over a penalty for Phoenix with only a minute on the clock.

The hosts quickly responded with an unconverted try before scrum-half George Tankard went over to give Phoenix an 8-5 lead after ten minutes.

The home side came out rejuvenated for the second half and scored two converted tries to go 19-8 ahead.

Full back Josh Winter was yellow carded for a high tackle and Burton converted the resulting penalty to extend their lead to 22-8 with time running out.

Number eight Jamal Khalil crashed over from short range, although the conversion was missed, to raise Phoenix’s comeback hopes.

The visitors were now well on top and scored again on 77 minutes when skipper Sam Bottomley went over for another unconverted try to narrow the gap to 22-18 and secure at least a losing bonus point.

But that wasn’t enough for the Doncaster side who went back on the attack straight from the kick off and centre Will Smith broke through to put winger Mitch Ashman in under the posts with the last play of the game. Adams then converted as Phoenix snatched a five-point win.