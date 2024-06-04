Doncaster parks' tennis courts reopen after renovation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The tennis courts hosted a ceremony attended by Mayor Ros Jones and Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones, along with representatives from the LTA.
There was an opportunity for people from the local community to pick up a racket and get on court for a range of tennis sessions.
Through the Parks Tennis Project, the LTA is delivering the biggest ever investment in parks tennis facilities across Britain, which has been used to transform two courts across the local area, providing a significant boost to sporting facilities.
The courts have undergone extensive work to ensure viability for years to come, including resurfacing, repainting, new nets and new gate system at Haslam Park and repainting and new nets at Hexthorpe Park. This nationwide programme of investment is seeing thousands of existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition brought back to life for the benefit of communities across the country, providing vital opportunities for children and adults to get active.
As well as weekly free park tennis sessions, with equipment provided, the new courts will host Local Tennis Leagues, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and social local competitions.
At Hexthorpe Park, free park tennis sessions are available every Saturday 10am – 11am, aimed at all ages (under 12 years must be accompanied by an adult). At Haslam Park, there are currently fully funded training opportunities to become a Tennis Activator to support the delivery of the programme. This is open to all abilities who would like to get involved in the sport.
All courts will be available to book via the LTA website. New booking systems and gate access technology means it is now easier to get on court by booking in advance to guarantee availability. The LTA and City of Doncaster Council will work together to ensure free park tennis sessions are available on the courts providing regular opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and play.
Mayor Ros Jones, City of Doncaster Council said: “I am pleased to see the tennis courts at Hexthorpe Park and Haslam Park reopen after this significant refurbishment programme. The courts look much improved and have enhanced the visitor experience at both parks. These developments support our ‘Get Doncaster Moving’ vision to create more opportunities for local communities to be active in parks and open spaces.”
Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones of City of Doncaster Council added: “This is good news for Hexthorpe and Bessacarr and the surrounding communities. Access to good quality sports facilities is an important aspect of our strategy to reduce inactivity levels in Doncaster. Anyone interested in learning to play tennis will shortly be able to access free tennis coaching sessions - including equipment - at both of these sites, so now is the time to give tennis a go.”
Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Doncaster officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever. Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”
Stuart Andrew MP, Sports Minister, said: "We are committed to levelling up access to sport which is so important for the nation’s physical and mental health. The Government and the LTA are working together to deliver thousands of refurbished courts across Great Britain, supported by £30 million of investment including £94,259 in Doncaster. These improved tennis facilities in Doncaster will provide the local community with fun opportunities to get active and potentially become the next Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.