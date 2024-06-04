Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Park tennis courts in Hexthorpe Park and Haslam Park (Bessacarr) have been officially reopened after a £94,259 renovation, managed by the LTA, and funded by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation and City of Doncaster Council.

The tennis courts hosted a ceremony attended by Mayor Ros Jones and Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones, along with representatives from the LTA.

There was an opportunity for people from the local community to pick up a racket and get on court for a range of tennis sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the Parks Tennis Project, the LTA is delivering the biggest ever investment in parks tennis facilities across Britain, which has been used to transform two courts across the local area, providing a significant boost to sporting facilities.

Doncaster parks' tennis courts reopen after renovation.

The courts have undergone extensive work to ensure viability for years to come, including resurfacing, repainting, new nets and new gate system at Haslam Park and repainting and new nets at Hexthorpe Park. This nationwide programme of investment is seeing thousands of existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition brought back to life for the benefit of communities across the country, providing vital opportunities for children and adults to get active.

As well as weekly free park tennis sessions, with equipment provided, the new courts will host Local Tennis Leagues, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and social local competitions.

At Hexthorpe Park, free park tennis sessions are available every Saturday 10am – 11am, aimed at all ages (under 12 years must be accompanied by an adult). At Haslam Park, there are currently fully funded training opportunities to become a Tennis Activator to support the delivery of the programme. This is open to all abilities who would like to get involved in the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All courts will be available to book via the LTA website. New booking systems and gate access technology means it is now easier to get on court by booking in advance to guarantee availability. The LTA and City of Doncaster Council will work together to ensure free park tennis sessions are available on the courts providing regular opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and play.

Mayor Ros Jones, City of Doncaster Council said: “I am pleased to see the tennis courts at Hexthorpe Park and Haslam Park reopen after this significant refurbishment programme. The courts look much improved and have enhanced the visitor experience at both parks. These developments support our ‘Get Doncaster Moving’ vision to create more opportunities for local communities to be active in parks and open spaces.”

Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones of City of Doncaster Council added: “This is good news for Hexthorpe and Bessacarr and the surrounding communities. Access to good quality sports facilities is an important aspect of our strategy to reduce inactivity levels in Doncaster. Anyone interested in learning to play tennis will shortly be able to access free tennis coaching sessions - including equipment - at both of these sites, so now is the time to give tennis a go.”

Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Doncaster officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever. Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad