Doncaster pair selected for Cadet World Taekwondo Championships

It has already been a sensational year for taekwondo in Doncaster after Bradly Sinden recently became Britain’s first able-bodied male world champion.

And two teenagers are now hoping to replicate Bradly’s success after being named in the British squad for this summer’s Cadet World Championships Uzbekistan.

Owen Blunt, of Dunscroft, and Rhys Turner, of Armthorpe, are among ten youngsters – and only four boys – to be selected.

Blunt will compete at -33kg and Turner in the -41kg in Tashkent in August. The pair both represent Ultimate Taekwondo.

Owen is the younger cousin of boxing champions Jamie and Gavin McDonnell.

He started doing Taekwondo aged just five and became one of the youngest WTF Black Belts in the country at the age of eight before going on to win multiple British titles.

Turner won a bronze medal at the Polish Open and also represented British at the Cadet European Championships.

Owen’s proud mother Collette Blunt told the Free Press: “Representing Great Britain is a huge honour and a remarkable achievement.”

Sinden, from Stainforth, came from behind to defeat Javier Polo Perez of Spain and win the men’s -68kg title earlier this month.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the boys should contact Ultimate Taekwondo on their Facebook page.

For more information about Ultimate Taekwondo, based in Armthorpe, visit www.ultimatetkd.co.uk.