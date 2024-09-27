Doncaster netballer awarded £500 in National Sports Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Council employee Laura Sydney has been named as one of 10 "Local Heroes" for her work advocating for netball across the borough.

Chair of Doncaster Netball Association, Laura Sydney, has recently been awarded a £500 voucher to be used on sports equipment in a national competition organised by Ebuyer, 3Q Sports, AlphaSync, Xenta ASUS and Toshiba TV UK.

The companies launched a search for "local heroes" across the UK earlier this year in their "Summer of Sport" initiative. A panel of judges sifted through over 800 entries before deciding on an overall winner and 10 runner ups.

This is the second prestigious prize Laura has won this year, with her being named one of the Sun newspaper's "Top 10 Grassroots Sporting Heroes" in April. On that occasion, Laura was awarded £1000 towards her sporting endeavours.

Laura Sydney (second from right) at a "Bring Your Bloke" netball session

Laura works tirelessly to promote netball in Doncaster. She has a full time job as a Teacher for Deaf Children and Young People, is a mum of two, and a Parish Councillor for Auckley. She is the Chair of the Doncaster Netball Association which organises two netball leagues- one outdoor at New College in Auckley in the Summer, and one indoor league that runs year round at Rossington. Laura is the driving force behind ensuring that over 200 women every week get to enjoy netball. Laura is also a qualified umpire and ensures she takes the time to welcome and explain the rules to any newbies.

In October 2023, thanks to funding from the "Get Doncaster Moving" campaign, Laura set up "Netball4All" training sessions which are open to anyone, regardless of ability. Women who haven't played in over 30 or 40 years are flooding to the sport and it's partly due to Laura's enthusiastic passion, commitment and welcoming attitude. Not content with just promoting the sport to women, she's also recently set up "Bring Your Bloke to Netball" sessions which have proved incredibly popular.

Laura says, "Netball has traditionally been a women's sport but in the last few years, the men's game has developed massively which is so exciting to see. Everyone who attends the Bring Your Bloke sessions absolutely loves it! The men often make a lot of footwork mistakes (in netball, you're not allowed to move with the ball so it's more of a passing game) but they're usually so agile and athletic that they make up for it. I really would encourage everyone to come and give it a try!"

Upon finding out about the award, Laura stated, "I'm so honoured to have been nominated for this award and so grateful to Ebuyer for this fantastic prize! We are always in need of equipment for our sessions and as other sports organisers will know, the costs are never-ending. To be awarded £500 of sports equipment is amazing, as it means we can pass the savings on and literally just charge our participants for the venue."

To get involved in netball in Doncaster, visit www.netballdoncaster.co.uk