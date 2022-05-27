Doncaster motorcyclist targets best ever finish at Isle of Man TT

The 30-year-old got his 2022 season off to a flier with a victory and second place finish in the opening two races of this year’s Darley Moor Championships.

Now he hopes to beat his best TT finish of 25th in the 2018 Isle of Man senior race.

The iconic Isle of Man TT returns following a two-year hiatus and takes place from May 28 to June 11, featuring various races in a time-trial format. The first event was held in 1907.

Doncaster’s Mark Goodings will be in action at the Isle of Man TT. Photograph courtesy of Tracey's Pictures

Goodings started racing in 2005 as a 13-year-old and enjoyed success in the 400cc class before moving up to 600cc. He clocked a personal best lap of 128.592mph aboard his Kawasaki at the 2017 Ulster GP and finished second in last year’s Darley Moor Championships.