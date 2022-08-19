Doncaster look to keep winning run going against leaders Keighley Cougars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourth-placed Doncaster are currently level on points with Swinton Lions but still trail second-placed North Wales Crusaders by two points.

Due to their vastly inferior points difference, the Dons realistically need to win all three of their remaining league games against Cougars, lowly London Skolars at home and away to sixth-placed Hunslet Hawks.

They also need to hope that North Wales lose two of their three remaining games and third-placed Swinton Lions lose one.

Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Crusaders would look to have the toughest run-in of the four sides still in with a chance of finishing second.

They entertain fifth-placed Rochdale, third-placed Swinton and visit Keighley.

With the Lions expected to be too strong for visiting Hunslet and Oldham, the outcome of their game against the Crusaders on the last day of the regular season is likely to prove crucial.

The Dons recorded their eighth straight win at Midlands Hurricanes last weekend, prevailing 52-18. Watson Boas starred with a hat trick of tries and Jason Tali went over twice.

“As I said before last Sunday’s win, we need to keep winning and for other results to go our way,” said Dons boss Richard Horne.

Horne is only too aware of how crucial home advantage would be in the final following last season’s play-off final defeat against Workington at Derwent Park but admits the club’s poor start to the 2022 campaign could come back to haunt them.

Cougars posted an easy win over a disappointing Doncaster side in their first home game of the season.

The West Yorkshire side effectively booked their spot in the Championship next season with a big win over Hunslet at the weekend.

Were they to lose their remaining games, and Crusaders win theirs, the Welsh side could go level on points but Keighley’s points difference is far superior.

“Keighley are a very good side, with the best attack and defence, and we are going to have to be at our best for the full 80 minutes if we are to have a chance of beating them,” said Horne.

In addition to head coach Rhys Lovegrove, a former number two at the South Yorkshire club, Cougars boast a couple other familiar faces in their ranks.

Scrum-half Jack Miller, who many fans were disappointed to see leave the club when Horne brought in Matty Beharrell, has been in outstanding form this season and will be a threat at half-back alongside big mid-season signing Dane Chisholm.

Former skipper Kyle Kesik will be another looking to impress on his return to the club he served so well for ten years.