Doncaster Ladies firmly in promotion contention after third straight win

The Demons have won nine of their 10 league matches this term to top the Women's National Challenge 2 North East.

They currently enjoy a fifteen-point gap between themselves and Hull Ionian Women in second, though their Yorkshire rivals are unbeaten with seven wins from seven and have three games in hand.

Each season just one team is promoted from the regionalised league, which represents the fifth tier of women’s rugby union in England.

Doncaster were narrowly beaten 7-5 by Hull when the two sides met before Christmas, meaning the return fixture on Sunday, 12 March could be a title decider.

The Demons quickly put the disappointment of their sole league defeat behind them and have since won three games on the bounce.

They beat then second-placed Scunthorpe 22-10 in their first game of 2023 before demolishing bottom side York 49-0 and dispatching Yarnbury 36-14 in their last match.

Established in 2003, Doncaster Ladies are currently coached by Dan Riley, who plays for Doncaster Phoenix – one of the strongest amateur teams in the country.

Like Phoenix and the Knights, they also play their home games at Castle Park.

The Demons host second-bottom Harrogate on Sunday (kick-off 2.15pm) hoping to continue their fine form.

Fancy getting involved?

The club is always open to welcoming new players with training held every Wednesday from 7pm to 8.30pm at Castle Park.

Newcomers are encouraged to come along.

The club’s website states: “We welcome any players looking to begin their career, or return to rugby after a period of injury, or leave.

“Whatever your ability may be, the players and support staff will help you to grow and develop your confidence as a valued member of the team.”

Meanwhile, Phoenix are back in action on Saturday following a free weekend.

They fell to their third defeat on the bounce last time out as a patched-up side was beaten 37-7 by Driffield at Castle Park.