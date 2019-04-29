Doncaster Knights failed to upset the odds and give three departing stalwarts a winning send-off.

“Richard List, Mat Clark and Paul Jarvis have given massive service to the club over the last six years and it was a shame we couldn’t have gone out on a high for them,” said skipper Michael Hills reflecting on Knights’ 46-19 home defeat by fifth-placed Cornish Pirates.

“Unfortunately, that performance wasn’t where we needed to be as a team.”

Knights, who could have finished eighth had they won and other results gone their way, finished the campaign down in tenth spot in the 12-team league.

“I think where we finished reflects the overall performances during the season,” said the flanker.

“With the squad we’ve had we shouldn’t be where we are but it doesn’t matter what personnel you’ve got if you can’t put a performance out on the pitch and we’ve lacked a little bit in key areas at times as well as being hit by injuries.

“Having said that I was really pleased with the effort the boys all put in in the second half. For 30 minutes we were leading in terms of points scored.

“We showed a lot of character but you always get that with Doncaster and I’m proud of the boys for that. We started to get a foothold back in the game before a couple of errors helped change the momentum.

“We were always going to struggle after going down to 14 men at the end.

“All credit to Pirates. They’ve played well all season and showed their class on the day.

“It’s a long time until our next game but we need to go away asking questions and come back with some answers because next season is even bigger for us now.

“We’ve got a big, big pre-season ahead of us when we return in June and we’ve got to come out firing next season.

“I believe with what the coaches are putting together (in terms of recruitment) and the players already here we’ll bounce back next season.”