Doncaster Knights v Bedford Blues: Knights set to strengthen squad ahead of Blues clash

Clive Griffiths

Director of rugby Clive Griffiths has lined up a centre from Sale on loan as well as a prop from London Irish.

The Welshman started ringing around Premiership clubs earlier this week after centre Pete Lucock suffered a knee injury in Friday’s defeat at Jersey.

The former Yorkshire Carnegie star had a scan on Tuesday and was due to see a specialist on Thursday.

“We won’t know the extent of the injury until we get his report but hopefully it won’t be as bad as we originally feared,” said Griffiths.

Despite the fact that Knights will again be without a number of players due to injury and suspension, Griffiths is hoping that the Castle Park side can return to winning ways following successive defeats.

“It’s a massive game for us because we are desperate to get out of the bottom four and start climbing the table,” said the Welshman.

“Bedford have also lost their last two so are in a similar position to ourselves and we know it’s not going to be easy because they are a very good side with a big pack and some good backs.

“But it’s a game that we feel confident that we can win if we play like we did against Jersey in the Championship Cup earlier in the season.

“But to do that we will need to cut out the unforced errors and also show more of a cutting edge in attack than we did against Jersey last weekend.