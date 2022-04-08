Doncaster Knights turn their attention to Championship Cup

Steve Boden’s side enjoyed a memorable league campaign, finishing second to big-spending Ealing Trailfinders in the final standings.

They won 17 out of 20 league games and finished with a perfect ten wins out of ten on home soil.

Knights still have the chance to get their hands on some silverware but face a difficult task against Pirates.

Doncaster Knights are in cup action this weekend. Picture: John Ashton

Championship Cup

First round ties are played over two legs with the winners and the two highest scoring losers progressing to the next round.

Ealing received a bye into the quarter-finals because they were league leaders after round 17, when the cup draw was made.

First round draw: Ampthill v Coventry, Nottingham v Bedford Blues, Doncaster Knights v Cornish Pirates, Jersey Reds v London Scottish, Richmond v Hartpury.

Knights will face the winners of the tie between Ampthill and Coventry if they beat Pirates.

Last time out

The Pirates drew 28-28 with Ampthill in their final Championship fixture.

Knights ended their league season with a 26-5 bonus point win at Nottingham.

They laid down the gauntlet to Ealing, briefly leapfrogging them in the table, but the Londoners were up to the task and trounced Richmond 50-10 to secure the title.

Trailfinders scored 366 more points than Knights over the course of the season and this inevitably led to more bonus points being scored which proved to be decisive.

Knights actually won two more games than Trailfinders, conceded fewer points and did the double over them by beating them home and away.

Dangermen

Pirates hooker Tom Channon was the joint third top try scorer in the Championship with 12 tries.

Fly half Arwel Robson was the fourth top points scorer with 123 points.