Doncaster Knights to return to Championship action at Ampthill

Photo: John Ashton (@ickledot)

Steve Boden’s side, who have started the new season with two wins and two defeats, travel to Dillingham Park after two blank weekends.

They sit second bottom in the 11-team table but only seven points behind early leaders Ealing Trailfinders.

Last time out Knights beat Jersey Reds 27-24 at Castle Park and they have also defeated bottom team London Scottish on home soil.

But they are yet to pick up a point on the road after defeats at Coventry and Bedford Blues.

Although Ampthill are not fully professional they aspire to be the most professional community rugby club in the country. It is an old-fashioned style club with a seemingly endless trek through the woods to get to their pitch from their clubhouse.

Fly-half Russell Bennett is the equal-second best kicker in the Championship, just a point from the top. Knights can’t give away penalties because they are likely to be punished.

Ampthill started their season with an away defeat to Nottingham before securing a narrow home win against Coventry. Like Knights they have beaten London Scottish and lost to Bedford, while they go into this weekend’s game on the back of a 17-17 draw at Jersey.