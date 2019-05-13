Doncaster Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths has described the departure of coaches Paul Cooke and Glen Kenworthy as the ‘end of an era’.

“Aside from last season the time that the three of us, along with (fitness and conditioning coach) Dougie Flockhart, have worked together has been the most successful period in the club’s history,” he said.

“I got a lot of credit for that success – just as I will shoulder the responsibility of the poor season just gone - but it was always a team effort and Cookie and Glen more than played their part.

“All four of us brought something different to the table but we one thing we had in common was the fact that we were all driven.

“We all wanted to be as successful as we could be, both at an individual and club level, and for that to permeate down to the players.

“The fact that a lot of players will be disappointed to see them both go reflects the high esteem that they were held in.

“They will both be a tough act to follow but these things happen in sport and next season will see a new head coach, forwards and backs coaches.

“Change can sometimes be disruptive but it can also be a good thing and can rejuvenate.”

The Welshman already knew before the end of the season that the long-serving Kenworthy would be taking on a new development role.

“I am delighted for Glen, who is a legend at the club, that he has got a new role involving something that he is passionate about,” he said.

“He is a good friend and I’m pleased that he will also still be around at the club, albeit in a different role.”

Griffiths admitted that he had expected Cooke - likely to make an announcement on his future plans this week - to still be at the club next season at the of the 2018-19 campaign.

Former Doncaster RLFC player coach, Cooke enjoyed two spells at Castle Park either side of a return to the 13-a-side code with Leigh, whom he helped gain promotion to Super League when working as the club’s assistant coach.

“The club have already advertised Cooke’s backs and skills coach role and expect a good response,” said Griffiths.

“I will be involved in the interviewing process. I will also be looking to add another couple of players we hope to bring in before the squad report back for pre-season training on June 10.”