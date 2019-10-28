Doncaster Knights sweating on fitness of 'strike player'

Pete Lucock

Lucock has impressed since arriving at Castle Park from Yorkshire Carnegie and scored in both the league and cup wins over Hartpury.

“We won’t know how bad it is until he’s had a scan but it didn’t look too good,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“It would obviously be a blow if Pete was to be out for any length of time as he has proved one of our best close-season signings and is one of our main strike players.”

Knights went into Friday’s game lacking a number of forwards due to injury and suspension and their starting line-up showed seven changes to the side which had beaten Jersey in their Championship Cup Pool 2 clash at the start of the month.

Griffiths said both stand-in back-row George Edgson and wing Kyle Evans caught his eye.

Knights are not where they want to be in the Championship going into Saturday’s home game against Bedford Blues (2.30pm).

“We are down in the bottom four whereas we want to be in the top four,” said the Welshman.