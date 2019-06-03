Doncaster Knights: Steve Boden to return as assistant coach

Former fans’ favourite Steve Boden has returned to Doncaster Knights as assistant coach.

The 36-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Castle Park and will take up his new position on July 1.

Boden made 188 appearances for Knights during a seven-year stint from 2005 to 2012 before leaving for Jersey.

After retiring from playing he became forwards coach for the Channel Islanders before moving to Yorkshire Carnegie in 2016 where he was elevated to head coach last season.

Boden will work alongside new Knights head coach Tom Smith with director of rugby Clive Griffiths expected to take up more of an advisory role.

Grffiths told Knights’ official website: “I am delighted that one of our centurions is back in the fold at Castle Park as in recent seasons Steve has proved to be a respected forwards coach who can also turn his hand to other aspects of the game.

“He brings with him a wealth of Championship rugby experience having had successful stints at Jersey and Yorkshire Carnegie, which will prove vital working alongside new head coach Tom Smith.”

Meanwhile, Knights have confirmed a friendly at home to National Two champions Rams RFC on August 31.

The Reading-based outfit lost just two times last season on their way to the title.