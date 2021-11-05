Doncaster Knights set to face much-improved Richmond side
Doncaster Knights could move into the top half of the Championship with victory at home to Richmond this weekend.
Jamie Crawford has previewed this Saturday’s game at Castle Park…
How have Richmond started the season?
Richmond have already won three games – against Nottingham, London Scottish and Bedford Blues – after winning just once last term and finishing bottom of the table.
They arrive at Castle Park on the back of a 20-26 home defeat to Jersey but they did recover from being 19-0 down at half time to earn a losing bonus point.
Knights were 40-12 winners at the Athletic Ground last season but the London club will provide a must stiffer test this time around.
Who are the Richmond dangermen?
Knights must be very wary of back row Mark Bright who has vast experience, leadership skills and scoring ability. The 42-year-old scored a hat trick in the win over Nottingham.
Full back William Homer has notched up four tries. while James Kane is the Championship’s second top points scorer so the Knights must keep the penalty count to a minimum.
Memory match
Doncaster played Richmond in a National Cup match just before Richmond were promoted to the Premiership in 1997.
Donny were 10-5 down at half time after some howling wind and rain. Former England and British & Irish Lions star Ben Clarke asked the referee to call it off, while Doncaster’s players earned rapturous applause from their supporters as they left the pitch.
Doncaster were then taught a lesson against a team including several internationals such as Clarke, Agustin Pichot (Argentina), Earl Va’a (Samoa), Barry Williams (Wales & Lions) and Matt Pini (Australia).Fortunately Scott Quinell (Wales & Lions) and Craig Quinell (Wales) were being rested for this fixture.
Other fixtures
London Scottish v Cornish Pirates, Jersey Reds v Hartpury, Bedford Blues v Ealing Trailfinders, Coventry v Nottingham.