Doncaster Knights seek seventh straight win at Richmond

Doncaster Knights travel to Richmond this weekend. Photo: John Ashton

Steve Boden’s men remain second in the Championship table following last weekend’s 24-0 win at home to Bedford Blues.

Ealing Trailfinders, who have a two-point lead at the top and two games in hand on Doncaster, are firm favourites to land the title and promotion to the Premiership.

But Knights can keep the pressure on Ealing by continuing their superb winning run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster beat the Trailfinders 22-5 at Castle Park in November and the two sides go head-to-head in the reverse fixture later this month.

Jersey Reds and Cornish Pirates also remain firmly in contention for top spot. Third-placed Jersey are one point behind Doncaster, while the Pirates trail Knights by three points but have two games in hand.

About the opposition

Richmond were one of the 21 original member clubs of the RFU.

The RFU was formed in 1871 after a meeting presided over by Edward Carleton Holmes (the captain of Richmond Football Club) ‘to codify the rules of the game and to provide a central governing body’. Up to this point each team had played differing rules.

They play at the Richmond Athletic Ground (RAG), which borders Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club. Early in the professional era Richmond played at the Madejski Stadium in Reading before they went bankrupt.

Head-to-head

Knights won the reverse fixture 37-5 at Castle Park in November. Maliq Holden and Joe Margetts both marked their debuts with tries.

The shortened 2019/20 season also saw Knights run out comfortable 40-12 winners in London.

Richmond’s last win over Doncaster came in the 2017/18 season when they completed a league double over the Knights.

Last time out

Knights nilled Bedford but again missed out on a winning bonus point as they recorded a 24-0 victory at Castle Park.

Richmond gained a very creditable 24-24 draw at home to third-placed Cornish Pirates.

Dangermen

Richmond’s No.8 Mark Bright remains the top try-scorer in the Championship with 13 tries from 14 games. To be top try-scorer in the league for a team ninth in the table suggests some serious prowess.

Fly half James Kane is the fifth top points scorer in the division.

Verdict

Knights are in confident mood having won six games on the bounce.

But Richmond will be buoyed by their performance against Cornish Pirates and will fancy their chances of springing a surprise against a Doncaster team that has lost three times on the road this season.

Fixtures